Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 27

• WTTW: "Chicago City Council Votes 26-23 to Borrow $830M to Repair Streets, Sidewalks, Bridges"

• Chicago is installing 50 more speed cameras. To address equity concerns, lapsed 50% Clear Path fine discount should be reinstated (Tribune, SBC)

• 3 arrested after driver crashed a reportedly stolen car implicated in crimes, Wednesday around 5 PM near 32nd and Leavitt streets in McKinley Park (CBS)

• Girl, 14, charged with robbery and battery of a woman, 20, as part of a group assault 1/6 at California stop on Forest Park branch of Blue Line (FOX)

• Sun-Times: "CTA has a pigeon problem. Birds get trapped, die on 'L' platforms, woman says"

• TOD-friendly editorial by former housing department chief Marisa Novara: "When it comes to affordable housing... there is no one size fits all" (Tribune)

• 42 units, 20 car spots planned 0.1 miles from Paulina Brown stop at former Dinkel's Bakery site, storefront and sign will be preserved (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor