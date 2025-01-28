Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 28

Sponsored by:

• Active Transportation Alliance: Let your alder know you support lowering Chicago's default speed limit to 25 mph to save lives

• Metra trains on MD-W, NCS lines halted after train struck vehicle this morning near River Grove. No word on injuries. Extensive delays expected. (CBS)

• Block Club: "Police Still Looking For Driver In Fatal Ukrainian Village Hit-And-Run After Releasing Images Of Car," more info about victim Halyna Hudzan, 66

• 2 men, 18 and 19, were arrest roughly 15 minutes after allegedly robbing a man, 22, on the 95th station platform, and charged with felony robbery (FOX)

• Block Club: "What’s Next For La Salle Street? Make It More Residential Friendly, City Says"

• Block Club: "Can The Google Effect Revive The Loop? Experts Say Yes"

• Block Club: 16 apartments, 3 affordable, with no off-street car parking spaces. proposed for 1920s church at 2625 N. Talman Ave. in Logan Square

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief