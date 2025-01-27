Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 27

8:56 AM CST on January 27, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Coverage of hit-and-run crash death of Halyna Hudzan, 66, near Ukrainian Village church her husband led, including quotes from son (Sun-Times)

• Police release images of 4 men, aged 25-30, who allegedly robbed and assaulted woman in Jackson Red-Blue pedway Friday around 10:15 (CBS)

• DePaulia looks at nearly $2B federal grant for Red Line Extension

• Ald. Hopkins (2nd) rejects proposal to replace parking lot at North/La Salle, near Brown Line, with 500 apartments (Block Club)

• Architecture critic Edward Keegan: Redesign of the area around the United Center is being done (mostly) right (Tribune)

• Block Club: "City Agrees To Find Housing For Gompers Park Tent Encampment — But Some Fear Leaving The NW Side"

Block Club: "NASCAR Slashes Prices On Tickets To 2025 Chicago Street Race, Lets Kids In Free"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,636 with $27,364 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Union Station

High Speed Rail Alliance proposes “five essential fixes” to bring Chicago Union Station into the 21st Century

January 27, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Hit-and-run SUV driver killed Ukrainian immigrant Halyna Hudzan, 66, near church her husband formerly led in West Town

January 25, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 24

January 24, 2025
See all posts