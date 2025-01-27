Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 27

Sponsored by:

• Coverage of hit-and-run crash death of Halyna Hudzan, 66, near Ukrainian Village church her husband led, including quotes from son (Sun-Times)

• Police release images of 4 men, aged 25-30, who allegedly robbed and assaulted woman in Jackson Red-Blue pedway Friday around 10:15 (CBS)

• DePaulia looks at nearly $2B federal grant for Red Line Extension

• Ald. Hopkins (2nd) rejects proposal to replace parking lot at North/La Salle, near Brown Line, with 500 apartments (Block Club)

• Architecture critic Edward Keegan: Redesign of the area around the United Center is being done (mostly) right (Tribune)

• Block Club: "City Agrees To Find Housing For Gompers Park Tent Encampment — But Some Fear Leaving The NW Side"

• Block Club: "NASCAR Slashes Prices On Tickets To 2025 Chicago Street Race, Lets Kids In Free"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,636 with $27,364 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief