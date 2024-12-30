Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 30

Sponsored by:

• Driver, 32, died after being ejected from SUV after speeding WB in 500 block of West Garfield and striking median on Sunday around 3:45 AM (NBC)

• SUV passenger Andre Walker, 26, killed after driver left road Sunday around 2:30 AM in Flossmoor, hit landscaping and rocks (Pedestrian)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured man, 90, crossing 6000 block of N. Broadway in Edgewater Sunday around 5:45 PM (Sun-Times)

• Trains on MED Line after inbound train struck unoccupied car Saturday around 7:30 PM near the 103rd Street station in Washington Heights (Sun-Times)

• Bomb Squad activity over suspicious package at Wilson stop shut down Red Line Sunday as of 7:30 PM, north of Belmont (ABC)

• CPD: AirTag on a e-bike led to arrests in assault, robbery of food deliveryman, 20, recovery of his stolen cycle 12/22 on Red Line near Sox Park (Sun-Times)

• Block Club: New IL laws in 2025: "No Stop Or Park On O’Hare Highway," "Digital Driver’s License," "Free Replacements For Stolen License Plates"

