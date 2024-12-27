Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 27

• CPD: Man on train shot, critically injured another man, 45, he knew Tuesday around 9:40 AM on Clark/Lake elevated platform, disrupting service (CBS)

• Streets and San tow truck driver suffered minor injuries in crash with car driver Thursday afternoon on DLSD near Oak Street (ABC)

• Person struck by Metra MD-W train around 7 AM at Kimball/State in Elgin, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries (Sun-Times)

• RTA: "Transit Station Activation on West Side brings historic home movies from the neighborhood to life"

• The CTA and Divvy get close-ups in Block Club's "Chicago 2024 In 89 Photos: Moments To Remember From The Neighborhoods"

• In addition to free (hopefully reliable) NYE CTA service, 29 State, 65 Grand, 66 Chicago, and 124 Navy Pier buses will have more runs scheduled (Sun-Times)

• More details on New Years Eve transit service (CTA)

• RTA hosts a public Transit is the Answer Coalition Meeting on 2/11, 9:30 AM

