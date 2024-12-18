Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 18

9:12 AM CST on December 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

CTA says it's fully restoring bus service to pre-pandemic levels. For real?

• In addition to recent 79th/Chatham reopening with ADA upgrades, similar upgrades are planned for 2 more stations reopening in 2025 (Block Club)

• Driver who killed man on bike Tuesday around 9:30 PM at Rohlwing/Campbell in Rolling Meadows may have left the scene and returned (CBS)

• Person slashed man, 35, on face and hand during argument Tuesday around 3 PM on mezzanine level of 47th Red stop, no one in custody (Sun-Times)

• Confirmed by a Wall Street Journal commuting race: During rush hour, the Blue Line is faster than ride-hail or driving to O'Hare Airport

• Come on and take a free ride: CTA and Metra are once again offering complimentary trips for New Years Eve (ABC)

Metra is also extending Family Fares program to include weekdays through 12/29, plus a $7 unlimited pass on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

