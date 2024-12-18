Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 18

Sponsored by:

• CTA says it's fully restoring bus service to pre-pandemic levels. For real?

• In addition to recent 79th/Chatham reopening with ADA upgrades, similar upgrades are planned for 2 more stations reopening in 2025 (Block Club)

• Driver who killed man on bike Tuesday around 9:30 PM at Rohlwing/Campbell in Rolling Meadows may have left the scene and returned (CBS)

• Person slashed man, 35, on face and hand during argument Tuesday around 3 PM on mezzanine level of 47th Red stop, no one in custody (Sun-Times)

• Confirmed by a Wall Street Journal commuting race: During rush hour, the Blue Line is faster than ride-hail or driving to O'Hare Airport

• Come on and take a free ride: CTA and Metra are once again offering complimentary trips for New Years Eve (ABC)

• Metra is also extending Family Fares program to include weekdays through 12/29, plus a $7 unlimited pass on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

