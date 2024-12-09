Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 9

Sponsored by:

• Driver fatally struck Saul Hernandez, 37, Sunday around 4:55 on NB I-53 south of Lake Cook Road in Palatine (ABC)

• ABC: "Cicero car chase ends in shooting crash in Chicago, with 1 dead, 6 injured at Roosevelt and Cicero in Lawndale"

• ABC: 3 children among 4 injured in rollover crash Sunday evening in 300 W. block of 35th near Sox Park

• Block Club: "City Clears Humboldt Park Tent Encampment, Vows Enforcement Moving Forward"

• NBC: "From CTA to the Canadian Pacific Railway, here's where to catch this year's holiday trains"

• Block Club: "Your Guide To Chicago’s Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks"

• Big Tent Urbanist Holiday Party & Happy Hour, "for transit, housing, and city life enthusiasts," W 12/11, 6-8 PM at RevBrew TapRoom, 3340 N. Kedzie

