Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 9

8:55 AM CST on December 9, 2024

• Driver fatally struck Saul Hernandez, 37, Sunday around 4:55 on NB I-53 south of Lake Cook Road in Palatine (ABC)

ABC: "Cicero car chase ends in shooting crash in Chicago, with 1 dead, 6 injured at Roosevelt and Cicero in Lawndale"

• ABC: 3 children among 4 injured in rollover crash Sunday evening in 300 W. block of 35th near Sox Park

Block Club: "City Clears Humboldt Park Tent Encampment, Vows Enforcement Moving Forward"

• NBC: "From CTA to the Canadian Pacific Railway, here's where to catch this year's holiday trains"

• Block Club: "Your Guide To Chicago’s Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks"

• Big Tent Urbanist Holiday Party & Happy Hour, "for transit, housing, and city life enthusiasts," W 12/11, 6-8 PM at RevBrew TapRoom, 3340 N. Kedzie

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $14,038, with $50,962 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

