Veteran transit advocate Jacky Grimshaw on how to dodge the transit fiscal cliff, convince people to stop worrying and love ETOD

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

Last Friday, several major players in the Chicago urbanism, sustainable transportation, environmental advocacy scenes met up for A Big Tent Urbanist Coalition Meetup at the Climate Action Museum, 300 S. Riverside Plaza. The event was co-sponsored by the Chicago chapters of the Congress for New Urbanism, Urban Environmentalists, Strong Towns, Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Abundant Chicago, Sierra Club, Commuters Take Action, and Emerging New Urbanists. See info on how to connect with these groups at the bottom of this post.

"The main idea behind A Big Tent Urbanist event was to bring together several leaders and advocates in Chicago working to improve the built environment with intentions of advancing causes that align between each of the groups," said co-organizer Aaron Feldman. "All the cosponsor organizations are aligned in their belief that Chicago is in a pivotal moment right now, and we can use that leverage to build a more sustainable Chicago, with better policies regarding housing, transportation, fiscal responsibility, street infrastructure, and parking."

The keynote speaker was CNT Vice President of Government Affairs Jacky Grimshaw, a veteran transit advocate. (I also happens to be her grandson.) In keeping with the goal to make Chicagoland transportation more sustainable and equitable, Ms. Grimshaw addressed the elephant (or leaking piggy bank?) in the room: just how endangered our regional transit system is.

She noted that the Chicago region faces a looming $730 million transit fiscal cliff in 2026, when all the federal COVID-19-related stimulus funding from "Uncle Joe", as she called the U.S. president, is about to run out. Unless we find a replacement for that money, we will need to cut at least 40 percent from the CTA, Metra, and Pace budgets.

Ms. Grimshaw added that if state legislators are willing to give Illinois public transportation an additional $1.5 billion, that will take care of operational requirements, create better service, and avoid fare increases, However, we're also going to need to convince taxpayers that they should support such legislation. She said that ideally, we'd have enough transit funding able to pay for 24-hour Metra service and launch robust bus rapid transit to provide better access to parts of the city and region that don't have train service.

"So just think about it," Ms. Grimshaw said. "Think about the trains that you know. They may be 'ghost trains' now, but if we get a 40 percent cut, they may not [be] a train at all... So it's important that we fill that gap, and just closing $730 million in annual debt is not enough. Because we want to have improved services. We want to have a better system than we have right now."

Illustration: Jonathan Roth

"That's one thing in my years of working with the legislators, starting back to Harold Washington in 1983," Ms. Grimsahw said. "We have this current dumb system right now, which is that legislators don't like to give money without having something more. Because their attitude is that you're not doing something right, let's see if we can make the system better from an operational standpoint. So what we would like to do is instead of having four transit agencies, how about one? What do you think?" In response, several members of the audience clapped.

"Right now, we have a bunch of people making transit decisions, and most of them don't know what they're doing or what they're talking about," Ms. Gramshaw argued. "They're political appointees in some way or another. And so we want to have professional leadership for our transit system, to bring it together and rationalize it. So that you can go from Pace to Metra to the CTA on the schedule using one fare card."

Ms. Grimshaw Grimshaw mentioned the Netherlands as an example of a place where you only need one card to access buses, trains, and public bicycles." That would make it easier for people to get where the need to go completely car-free, "and not have to rely on a taxi or an Uber or whatever to have that last mile."

During the Q & A, she was first asked for her honest opinion about Mayor Brandon Johnson's record on transportation, but she requested that her response be kept off the record. However, one response that was on the record was her thoughts on how to improve transit access in lower-income communities of color like West Garfield Park and Englewood. Grimshaw related that question to past efforts to get equitable transit-oriented development built near train stations.

"Every time we went there, we just got a cold shoulder," said Grimshaw. "We could not convince [decision-makers] that this was a good idea. And so again, we would use those words like density." She said that after about three or four meetings, they figured out that when they talked about "density," locals associated that word with poor-quality, high-rise public housing. "They wanted nothing to do with that. So we had to change our strategy".

Mas. Grimshaw said they started showing pictures of dense communities that appeared more livable, and that was what finally won people over. "You must speak to them on their terms" and convince people that ETOD will benefit everyone in their community.

Info on the organizations that took part in the event (their language):

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.