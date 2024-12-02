Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 2

8:53 AM CST on December 2, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Evanston Roundtable: "Opposition mounting against proposed Chicago Avenue bike lane" that data suggests would help save lives and improve sales

• Chicago Avenue corridor will be discussed at a community meeting Tuesday 12/10, 7-9 PM at Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. (City of Evanston)

• Block Club: NW Siders can vote on how to spend $400K on infrastructure in the 30th Ward, represented by Ald. Ruth Cruz, including protected bike lanes

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed man crossing street Wednesday around 7:45 PM in 1300 block of S. Central Park Ave. in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)

• Motorist fatally struck person on foot Sunday around 6:30 AM on Edens at Touhy in Lincolnwood (Sun-Times)

• CPD released image of SUV whose driver critically injured a person crossing the street Tuesday around 6 PM at 127th/Halsted in W. Pullman and fled (ABC)

CPD released images of people who allegedly committed a strong-arm robbery on Red Line train on 11/1 around 12:25 AM at the Sheridan stop

CBS: Bikes, computers, TVs, other equipment stolen from West Side youth boxing club

Block Club: Metra previously told neighbors Rogers Park station rehab could start in 2025, but agency said it’s delayed, still awaiting design approval

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Can you chip in to help Streetsblog Chicago fight for better walk/bike/transit in 2025?

This has been a big year for Chicagoland sustainable transportation issues, but there are greater challenges ahead in 2025.

December 2, 2024
Chicago Suburbs

Despite merchants’ fears, data suggests extending Evanston’s Chicago Ave. protected lane south to Howard will make the corridor safer and more prosperous

November 29, 2024
Pedestrian Fatalities

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck Tanja Annzionetta Safforld, 54, while she was running an errand during a family movie night

November 26, 2024
See all posts