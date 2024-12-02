Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 2

Sponsored by:

• Evanston Roundtable: "Opposition mounting against proposed Chicago Avenue bike lane" that data suggests would help save lives and improve sales

• Chicago Avenue corridor will be discussed at a community meeting Tuesday 12/10, 7-9 PM at Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. (City of Evanston)

• Block Club: NW Siders can vote on how to spend $400K on infrastructure in the 30th Ward, represented by Ald. Ruth Cruz, including protected bike lanes

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed man crossing street Wednesday around 7:45 PM in 1300 block of S. Central Park Ave. in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)

• Motorist fatally struck person on foot Sunday around 6:30 AM on Edens at Touhy in Lincolnwood (Sun-Times)

• CPD released image of SUV whose driver critically injured a person crossing the street Tuesday around 6 PM at 127th/Halsted in W. Pullman and fled (ABC)

• CPD released images of people who allegedly committed a strong-arm robbery on Red Line train on 11/1 around 12:25 AM at the Sheridan stop

• CBS: Bikes, computers, TVs, other equipment stolen from West Side youth boxing club

• Block Club: Metra previously told neighbors Rogers Park station rehab could start in 2025, but agency said it’s delayed, still awaiting design approval

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.