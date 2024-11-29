Despite merchants’ fears, data suggests extending Evanston’s Chicago Ave. PBLs to Howard will made strip safer, more prosperous

It's a common refrain in the city of Chicago: Converting car parking spaces to curbside protected bike lanes drives merchants out of business. We've heard it about Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square, Clark Street in Edgewater, and Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Square.

But there's been no convincing evidence that the scenario that shopkeepers warn about has actually happened in Chicago. Let's not count the Logan Square Hardware store owner who claimed he had to shut his doors because customers could no longer get "rock star parking" in front of his business. In reality, his slow business might have had something to do with reports he loudly played anti-immigrant talk radio in his shop, in a neighborhood where many residents have come to the U.S. from other countries.

The former site of Gillman’s Ace Hardware. Photo: John Greenfield

But this week's Evanston Now article, "Merchants say 'no' to protected bike lanes" in the northern suburb, is one of the first time I've about this kind of Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY) behavior from shop owners in the 'burbs. Or maybe we should call it Not In Front of My Storefront (NIFMS) behavior.

As reported by Evanston Now, over 30 stakeholder's along Evanston's Chicago Avenue, equivalent to Chicago's Clark Street north of the Howard Street border, have objected to plans to extend protected lanes south on the avenue. Currently there are PBLs on Sheridan Road and Chicago Avenue, running between Evanston's border with Wilmette, the next lakefront suburb to the north, and Davis Street. The proposal would build about two more miles of protected lanes between Davis and Howard, creating a seamless low-stress, north-south bike and e-scooter route all the way across Evanston.

The current protected bike lane route between the Evanston/Wilmette border and Davis Street on Sheridan Road and Chicago Avenue. The proposed new PBL on Chicago Avenue would run about two miles between Davis and Howard Street, the Evanston/Chicago border.

According to Evanston Now, the City of Evanston is applying for a $3 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program state grant to start the process of building the new bikeway, which was expected to cost a total of $13.3 million. The project, which has been in the works since 2020, would also include pedestrian improvements.

Rendering of the proposed two-way protected bike lane on the east side of Chicago Avenue in Evanston, between Davis and Howard streets. Image: City of Evanston via Evanston Now

But some Chicago Avenue business owners, landlords, and managers are balking because the initiative would involve converting much of the car parking on the east side of Chicago Avenue to a two-way protected bike lane. The layout would be similar to Chicago Avenue north of Davis, and the Dearborn Street PBL in the Chicago Loop.

The two-way protected bike lane on Dearborn Street at Adams Street in the Chicago Loop. Photo: John Greenfield

"Chicago Avenue is home to nearly 200 small businesses which depend on street parking for customer access," the merchants say in a letter to Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and other City officials. "Making access difficult for their customers and eliminating half of the parking in the area is likely to cause significant reductions in sales and result in the closure of many of these businesses." When it comes to allegations that bikeways will bankrupt businesses, obviously, we've seen this movie before in Chicago!

The merchants argue that, instead of installing new PBLs on Chicago Avenue, the City of Evanston should paint bike lanes on Hinman and Judson avenues, the first two north-south streets east of Chicago Avenue. "We are not traffic engineers," they concede.

The merchants proposed that instead of building PBLs on Chicago Avenue (blue line), the city of Evanston should paint bike lanes on Hinman and Judson avenues, east of Chicago Avenue. Hinman and Judson end at Calvary Cemetery, the green area to the south. Image: Google Maps

Indeed, the NIFMS folks are not exactly bikeway planning experts. The Evanston Now report points out that Hinman and Judson are much skinnier streets than Chicago Avenue. While they each allow two-way traffic, they're really only about one lane wide, as narrow as only 34 feet in many places, with two parking lanes.

Hinman Avenue which, along with Judson Avenue, may be too narrow for bike lanes, let alone protected ones. Image: Google Maps

That's definitely a tight squeeze for striping bike lanes, unless a lane of parking is converted on Hinman and Judson. Evanston Now correctly noted that strategy would probably make many of the property owners on the residential streets freak out, just like some of the merchants on the commercial strip. Moreover, Chicago Avenue is a key direct route across Evanston, whereas Hinman and Judson dead-end at Calvary Cemetary, which forms a barrier between the suburb and the city of Chicago.

While the Evanston Now article is generally well-researched, it leaves out another key argument for building protected lanes on Chicago Avenue: the news website's own previous coverage. Last January, it ran the article "City cited for drop in traffic deaths" by Illinois Answers' Alex Nitkin, which heralded the role Evanston's PBLs played in lowering the number of traffic crashes by 33 percent over the previous decade. Traffic deaths dropped by 44 percent during that time. And from 2019 to 2022, the suburb literally achieved Vision Zero, with no traffic fatalities at all.

While Chicago traffic deaths increased in recent years, Evanston saw zero road deaths between 2019 and 2022. Image via the Illinois Department of Transportation and Evanston Now.

Even U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gave a nod to the role that Evanston's streets redesigns with protected bike lanes played in this achievement. At the 2023 U.S. Conference of Mayors, he noted that the suburb had "seen several years without a single traffic death thanks to robust Complete Streets programs [emphasis added], anti-speeding efforts and other measures."

Evanston Lead Engineer Lara Biggs explained the protected bike lane effect to Nitkin thusly. "The intent initially was just to create a way for people to safely bike around town. But when you put in a bike lane, you almost always have to narrow the traffic lanes, and… people start to naturally slow down." So installing the new planned protected lanes on Chicago Avenue would help to increase the suburb's positive road safety trend.

Two-way protected lane on Sheridan near Northwestern University. Photo: John Greenfield

Moreover the merchants on the avenue shouldn't worry that PBLs on the avenue would lead to an overall drop in sales and tax revenue. Yes, there would be less "rock star parking" in front of storefronts. But it's important to remember that driving isn't the only way to access a business, and protected bike lanes help attract more sustainable transportation users to business corridors. (Painting bike lanes on Hinman and Judson instead of installing protected lanes on Chicago Avenue might have the opposite effect, diverting bike and scooter riders away from the retail street.)

Down the road on Clark Street in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, some merchants were also concerned that converting car parking spots to PBLs would kill their business. But the protected lanes are attracting potential customers. When I recently hung out at near Granville Avenue and Clark, within 15 minutes I witnessed ten northbound bicycle and e-scooter riders.

Northbound scooter and bike riders on Clark Street near Granville Avenue in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Photos: John Greenfield

It might not occur to businesses owners, but people using these modes are just as likely to patronize shops and restaurants as drivers are. Perhaps even more so, because sustainable transportation users generally don't have trouble finding legal, free parking.

But don't just take my word for it that, despite gloom-and-doom predictions, protected bike lanes help businesses rather than hurting them. Streetsblog NYC's Jesse Coburn reported that in 2017, critics of New York City's proposal for a PBL on Skillman Avenue in Queens insisted that it would cause sales to fall by 20 percent. Instead, sales in shops, drinking establishments, and eateries on Skillman’s primary seven-block retail strip went up by 12 percent altogether after the bikeway was installed in 2018, according to data from the City's Department of Finance.

And last July, Streetsblog USA's Kea Wilson reported University of Wisconsin researchers found that a series of Complete Streets projects in Seattle had no negative effect on sales, and in many cases improved them. The study of seven corridors that underwent safety redesigns, including road conversions for bike lanes, enjoyed about 5 percent more taxable sales than comparable nearby roads.

So there's plenty of evidence that Evanston's Chicago Avenue merchants should learn to stop worrying and love the bike lane plan.

