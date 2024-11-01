Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 1

Sponsored by:
- Amtrak receives federal grants to improve Chicago service and Midwest partner programs (Amtrak)
- Google offers a first look at public space planned for renovated Thompson Center (Sun-Times)
- Evanston City Council to vote on new plan for public space improvements around new city hall (Evanston Roundtable)
- Amtrak's new Chicago to Miami train begins next month (NBC Chicago)
- 12 things to do outside in Chicago this November (Block Club)
- AARP says that it has provided $60,000 in grants to help bolster bicycling, pedestrian safety in Illinois
- Cubs reach settlement with Justice Department to make Wrigley Field more accessible (Tribune)
- A look at outdoor holiday events and celebrations planned for November and December (Tribune)
Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.
