Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 1

Sponsored by:

Amtrak receives federal grants to improve Chicago service and Midwest partner programs ( Amtrak

Google offers a first look at public space planned for renovated Thompson Center ( Sun-Times

Evanston City Council to vote on new plan for public space improvements around new city hall ( Evanston Roundtable

Amtrak's new Chicago to Miami train begins next month ( NBC Chicago

12 things to do outside in Chicago this November ( Block Club

AARP says that it has provided $60,000 in grants to help bolster bicycling, pedestrian safety in Illinois

Cubs reach settlement with Justice Department to make Wrigley Field more accessible ( Tribune

A look at outdoor holiday events and celebrations planned for November and December ( Tribune

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.