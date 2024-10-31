Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 31

9:10 AM CDT on October 31, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

  • Car crashes into Billy Corgan's tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park, injuring Corgan's mother-in-law (Tribune, NBC, CBS, Sun-Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NME)
  • Opinion: Other cities have figured out post-pandemic public transit. Why can't Chicago? (Crain's)
  • Mayor's pastor pick with no transit experience rejected by City Council for RTA Board (Block Club)
  • City Council OKs 4 of Mayor Johnson's 5 picks to serve on RTA board (WTTW)
  • New protected bike lane opens on Clark Street in River North (Block Club)
  • Biden administration announced $2.4 billion for new rail projects (The Hill)
  • 1,700 apartments for downtown approved by City Council (Block Club)
  • Man in custody after rear-ending Chicago police cruiser (Fox 32)
  • Chicago is the second "best" bicycling city according to popular fitness app Strava (Momentum Mag)

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.

