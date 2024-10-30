Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 30

8:42 AM CDT on October 30, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

  • 1,700 apartments could come as downtown and West Loop projects advance (Block Club)
  • Harvey 147th Street Metra Electric station reopens after two-year rebuild (Daily Southtown)
  • Safety gates at fatal Barrington crossing on steady but slow track (Daily Herald)
  • Dangerous vehicle congestion expected to be particularly this week with LSD and Kennedy closures (Block Club)
  • Capitol Fax's Rich Miller on transit agency consolidation (Shaw Local)
  • Oswego village board approves $20K for bike, pedestrian plan (Shaw Local)
  • Be prepared for more coyote sightings — just don't feed them (Sun-Times)
  • $20 million grant for O'Hare Terminal 5 overhaul includes money for wasteful parking garage connection (Block Club)
  • A look at the latest on the construction of 400 Lake Shore Drive (Chicago YIMBY)

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Chicago Suburbs

Rockin’ the suburbs: Brainstorming ideas to improve bus and train service in the ‘burbs at RTA’s summit

October 29, 2024
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 29

October 29, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 28

October 28, 2024
See all posts