Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 30

Sponsored by:
- 1,700 apartments could come as downtown and West Loop projects advance (Block Club)
- Harvey 147th Street Metra Electric station reopens after two-year rebuild (Daily Southtown)
- Safety gates at fatal Barrington crossing on steady but slow track (Daily Herald)
- Dangerous vehicle congestion expected to be particularly this week with LSD and Kennedy closures (Block Club)
- Capitol Fax's Rich Miller on transit agency consolidation (Shaw Local)
- Oswego village board approves $20K for bike, pedestrian plan (Shaw Local)
- Be prepared for more coyote sightings — just don't feed them (Sun-Times)
- $20 million grant for O'Hare Terminal 5 overhaul includes money for wasteful parking garage connection (Block Club)
- A look at the latest on the construction of 400 Lake Shore Drive (Chicago YIMBY)
Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.