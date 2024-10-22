Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 22

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of the ordinance to lower Chicago's default speed limit to 25 passing in committee (Block Club, Tribune, Sun-Times, WTTW, Daily Line)

• You can send an email to decision-makers endorsing a 25 mph speed limit (ATA)

• Sedan driver, 60, fatally struck man, 87, Monday around 8 AM at Buffalo Grove Road/Larraway, an unsignalized intersection without marked crosswalks (NBC)

• 4 injured, including 2 police officers, in rollover crash after SUV driver ran red at Howard/Sheridan in Rogers Park (Sun-Times)

• Block Club looks at CDOT's proposal to make Granville Ave. safer with traffic calming, one-way segments, and contraflow bike lanes (Block Club)

• Metra 147th Street/Sibley Station to reopen Monday 10/28

• Metra track work to affect University Park service on Sunday 10/27

• Here's proof that Divvy is following through with its promise to waive out-of-station fees for e-bikes, e-scooters parked within 40 meters of full stations

