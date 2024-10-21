Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 21

Sponsored by:

• Driver cited after fatally striking 65-year-old woman who was trying to cross street in Hegewisch (ABC)

• ABC: Man killed in shooting Sunday around 8:30 PM near Morse Red Line station, Chicago police say

• NBC: Woman stabbed man 49 to death on CTA bus Friday around 8 PM in 200 block of S. Cicero in Austin, Chicago police said=

• FOX: Man, 29, is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man following an argument on a CTA bus on 10/17 in Chatham

• ABC: Multiple people wanted for robbery, attempted robbery at 47th, 87th Red Line stations: Chicago police

• FOX: Teens crash stolen car into Englewood store, owner says he's "devastated"

• Inside Publications which ran NIMBY takes on Dickens Greenway, Granville proposal, Lincoln Square TOD, reports on Broadway land use plan meeting

