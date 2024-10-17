Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 17

Sponsored by:

• New Active Transportation Alliance blog post: "Tell City Council: A lower speed limit in Chicago will save lives."

• Tribune: Less than a year after construction, city spends $27K to change long-contentious Lincoln Park bike project

• Van driver struck and injured 2 children, ages 12 and 7, on scooter Wednesday around 9:40 PM at 69th/Stony Island in Grand Crossing (ABC)

• ISP officer hospitalized after crash Wednesday around at 95th/Stony (WGN)

• Current weekday service changes on Blue and Brown lines, bus routes (CTA)

• Surface Transportation Board granted Union Pacific 30-day extension to mediation period in its effort to reach agreement with Metra (Trains.com)

• Ald. Hadden (49) rejects plan for 52 units, 11 affordable, 9 car spots, 1/2 mile from Howard station after NIMBYs complain about density, parking (Block Club)

• Loyola Phoenix highlighted some notable Mexican restaurants near 'L' stops. We've done a Chicago Tacos and Transit guide.

• There will be a Zoom meeting on the current Western Brown Line station upgrade project next Monday 10/21, 6 PM. Register at http://bit.ly/brownline

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.