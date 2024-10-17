Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 17

9:11 AM CDT on October 17, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• New Active Transportation Alliance blog post: "Tell City Council: A lower speed limit in Chicago will save lives."

Tribune: Less than a year after construction, city spends $27K to change long-contentious Lincoln Park bike project

• Van driver struck and injured 2 children, ages 12 and 7, on scooter Wednesday around 9:40 PM at 69th/Stony Island in Grand Crossing (ABC)

• ISP officer hospitalized after crash Wednesday around at 95th/Stony (WGN)

• Current weekday service changes on Blue and Brown lines, bus routes (CTA)

• Surface Transportation Board granted Union Pacific 30-day extension to mediation period in its effort to reach agreement with Metra (Trains.com)

• Ald. Hadden (49) rejects plan for 52 units, 11 affordable, 9 car spots, 1/2 mile from Howard station after NIMBYs complain about density, parking (Block Club)

Loyola Phoenix highlighted some notable Mexican restaurants near 'L' stops. We've done a Chicago Tacos and Transit guide.

• There will be a Zoom meeting on the current Western Brown Line station upgrade project next Monday 10/21, 6 PM. Register at http://bit.ly/brownline

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Huge turnout for Granville Avenue Traffic Safety project meeting to hear CDOT’s proposal to change the road from a “cut-through” to a safer street

The department proposes adding traffic calming infrastructure, one-way segments, and contraflow bike lanes on the nearly three-mile, two-way side street, where speeding and crashes are common.

October 16, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 16

October 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 15

October 15, 2024
See all posts