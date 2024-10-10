Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 10

Sponsored by:

• ABC: Multi-vehicle crash leaves massive delays on NB I-55 in south suburbs

• ABC: Vehicle was stuck in embankment after rollover crash in West Chesterfield Wednesday morning

• "CTA Announces First Pilots Selected Through Innovation Studio"

• "CTA Launches Long-Term Strategic Planning Process, "Powering Our Transit Future"

• "CTA Looks to Expand Its Collection of Public Art; Seeks Artist Qualifications for Four New Projects"

• Metra to take out one track out of service during construction to increase Electric Line capacity (Mass Transit)

• What it's like bicycling every single Chicago street (Active Trans)

• NBC: Metra, Divvy among tools to get around Sunday's Chicago Marathon course

• Block Club: Lincoln Park Man Will Skip The Chicago Marathon To Run Around His Block 79 Times Instead

