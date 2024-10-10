Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 10

7:54 AM CDT on October 10, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• ABC: Multi-vehicle crash leaves massive delays on NB I-55 in south suburbs

ABC: Vehicle was stuck in embankment after rollover crash in West Chesterfield Wednesday morning

• "CTA Announces First Pilots Selected Through Innovation Studio"

• "CTA Launches Long-Term Strategic Planning Process, "Powering Our Transit Future"

• "CTA Looks to Expand Its Collection of Public Art; Seeks Artist Qualifications for Four New Projects"

• Metra to take out one track out of service during construction to increase Electric Line capacity (Mass Transit)

• What it's like bicycling every single Chicago street (Active Trans)

• NBC: Metra, Divvy among tools to get around Sunday's Chicago Marathon course

• Block Club: Lincoln Park Man Will Skip The Chicago Marathon To Run Around His Block 79 Times Instead

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Metra

“WE NEED TO DO BETTER.” The 15-year struggle to build Metra’s Peterson/Ridge station

October 10, 2024
Intercity buses

Waitin’ for the bus station: As 10/20 Geyhound terminal closure looms, what’s happening with efforts to provide a replacement?

October 9, 2024
Safe Streets

Circular reasoning: Will Logan Square’s long-awaited traffic circle become a tribute to the Civil War hero, or Chicago’s hottest new music venue?

After a well-attended rock concert at this intersection last month, the possibilities are endless. OK, not really, but the new infrastructure will help slow down drivers.

October 9, 2024
See all posts