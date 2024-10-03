A pedestrian crash raises questions about how to improve safety on Glenwood Avenue in Edgewater

Yesterday this email arrived. "I'm a reader of Streetsblog in Edgewater, Chicago," the sender said. "According to witnesses in my community, a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck [driver] at Glenwood [Avenue, 1400 W.] and Elmdale [Avenue, 6000 N.] on September 30, shortly after school started at nearby Senn high school [5900 N. Glenwood Ave.] Lots of parents from Senn and Peirce Elementary School [1423 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., 5600 N.] were around at the time and witnessed the accident and its aftermath. To be clear, I am not one of those people."

The crash location, Senn High School, and Peirce Elementary School. Image: Google Maps

"Apparently, the pedestrian was a Senn parent and was taken to the hospital by ambulance," they added. "I'm a Peirce parent, and many of us are very concerned about the incident. We do not know how the pedestrian is today."

I reached out to the Chicago Police Department and News Affairs confirmed the incident, which took place last Monday around 8:10 a.m. "Officers responded to a traffic crash and found a 35-year-old female in the crosswalk was struck by a truck [driver] turning southbound." Since Elmdale is a one-way eastbound street here, presumably the motorist was heading east when they made a southbound right turn and failed to yield to the woman crossing the street.

Aerial view of the crash location, with east oriented at the top of the image. Image: Google Maps

According to CPD, the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital and was initially listed in fair condition. While the truck driver broke the law here, "No citations were issued on the scene."

It's lucky that the woman wasn't more seriously injured or killed. But it's disturbing that a turning truck driver failed to yield to a person in a crosswalk, particularly soon after the start of a nearby school. "Many of us at Peirce are very worried about pedestrian and bike safety along the Glenwood Greenway, especially during the busy school drop off/pick up times," the reader said. She was referring to the popular side street bike-pedestrian-priority route, on which this intersection is located.

The Glenwood Greenway, looking north from Devon Street. Photo: John Greenfield

"We've been in contact with the 48th ward Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (as well as the prior alderman's office [Harry Osterman]), Senn administration, and Senn [Local School Council] to improve safety conditions in that corridor. Some progress is being made, but oh so slowly. We've been worried that someone would get hurt or killed."

Streetsblog has reached out to Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth and CDOT for an update on what, if any safety improvements are currently planned on the corridor, and will update this post if we hear from them.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.