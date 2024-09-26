Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 26

• With pedestrians and cyclists endangered, Portage Park creates safer intersections (Tribune)
• Thomas Bamonte: The transit governance model in Chicago: an outlier (MPC)
• Motorcycle crash in Lockport area closes 9th Street Bridge, police say (ABC)
• Trucker takes down train crossing west of Chicago, snags Metra trains (CBS)
• "A gut punch": End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke (Daily Northwestern)
• Englewood’s new community library celebrates local elders and seed-sharing tradition (Block Club)
• Chicago Critical Mass this Friday 9/27, meets after 5:30 PM, Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington
