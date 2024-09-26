Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 26

5:40 AM CDT on September 26, 2024

• With pedestrians and cyclists endangered, Portage Park creates safer intersections (Tribune)

• Thomas Bamonte: The transit governance model in Chicago: an outlier (MPC)

• Motorcycle crash in Lockport area closes 9th Street Bridge, police say (ABC)

• Trucker takes down train crossing west of Chicago, snags Metra trains (CBS)

• "A gut punch": End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke (Daily Northwestern)

• Englewood’s new community library celebrates local elders and seed-sharing tradition (Block Club)

• Chicago Critical Mass this Friday 9/27, meets after 5:30 PM, Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 25

September 25, 2024
Protected Bike Lanes

Gotta keep ’em separated: What percentage of vehicle operators on Augusta during the PM rush are using the protected lanes?

Even after we found that during non-rush hours, the lanes carried about 60 percent more bike and scooter riders than a skeptic predicted, he still wasn't impressed. But how many people ride in them during rush hours?

September 25, 2024
When it comes to following the basic rules of journalism, Inside Publications’ anti-bike editor is a Roenigk-ade

Ronald Roenigk's articles are often inflammatory and misleading. And even if he knows he got the facts wrong, he may not run a correction.

September 24, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 24

September 24, 2024
