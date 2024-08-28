Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, August 28

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "CTA Boss Spent More Time Traveling World Than Visiting Chicago Transit Stations, Schedule Shows"

• More coverage of efforts to keep Chicago from being first northern hemisphere city without an intercity bus terminal (Tribune, Sun-Times, Chicago Mag, etc.)

• Block Club talks with friends and colleagues of the late Chicago transportation cartographer and historian Dennis McClendon

• Let's wish talented Eater Chicago editor Ashok Selvam a fast and full recovery as he recovers from a bike crash (Axios)

• CPD seeks suspects who allegedly robbed a person of their bicycle on 8/14 around 8:30 AM on the platform of the Laramie Green station in Austin (FOX)

• Yesterday's high winds played havoc with some Metra routes (ABC)

• The commuter railroad: "Bears fans, make Metra a part of your game plan"

• CTA is extending the #9 Ashland bus route to Ravenswood station Tuesday 9/3. We plan to catch the first early-morning bus to cover the new route.

