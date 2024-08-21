Dennis McClendon, a great Chicago transportation & city historian and cartographer, dies

‘Chicago’s cartographer’ passed away on Thursday, August 8. You know his work: he designed the CTA map for many years starting in 1993, the Chicago bike map for many years, the current regional transit system map that RTA publishes, and countless maps produced for tourists, real estate developers, and for fun. One of the city's foremost contemporary historians, Dennis was also a contributor to the Encyclopedia of Chicago, a project of the Chicago History Museum published in 2004.

Dennis was diagnosed with cancer in the spring and moved to Texas in the summer to get treatment closer to his family. He was born Texarkana on July 23, 1957. Dennis was also openly gay and mentored a whole generation of urbanists who were gay (as well as urbanists of all sexualities). He was also a font of knowledge on how the gay community in Chicago migrated from Old Town to Boystown over time which paralleled a time when the number of out gay people was increasing.

"Layers of Chicago infrastructure" diagram that Dennis drew for the Encyclopedia of Chicago. REgional Transportation Authority map

Dennis was involved in any number of hobbies and knowledge sharing groups. He attended North American Cartographic Information Society meetings, an association of cartographers, since 1985. Dennis served multiple roles there: board member, conference program planner, and later president. Dennis was the creator of "Geodweeb Geopardy", the final event of the NACIS annual conference.

Susan Peschel, a business manager for NACIS and former visual resources librarian at University of Wisconsin-Madison, who met Dennis in 1985, said, "[Dennis] must have been a big fan, as he 'channeled' Art Fleming [a former Jeopardy host] and was just masterful at it. He tailored each game annually to the city we met in. All of the questions were very challenging but people loved it. It had to have taken quite a long time to put it together, but it was clearly a labor of love for him and an absolute hit at our annual conferences. I can't imagine anyone coming close to filling those shoes."

Dennis in his element, playing the host of Geodweeb Geopardy at a national conference for cartographers. Photos provided by Susan Peschel/NACIS.

This obituary incorporates the point of view of two authors, Steven Vance and Jake Peters.

Steven

I don't remember exactly the first time I met Dennis. It may have been in 2010, or a couple of years earlier, at a Central Electric Railfans' Association meeting in a University Center meeting room. Or it could have been a year or two later, at a Grid Chicago happy hour, an Ashland BRT walk, or a Chicago Map Society presentation at the Newberry Library. When I moved to the South Loop, closer to where he lived, we met several times to play trivia at Half Sour and Roots (I believe our team won every time, largely in part to his knowledge of history and places), and once I played on a team for South Loop-themed trivia and he was the quizmaster. If Dennis was on your team you were pretty much guaranteed to win, as his three teammates at the Young Professionals in Transportation trivia event this year could attest.

Being invited to Dennis's home – a condo in one of the two high-rises in Dearborn Park I – meant sharing some coffee and a pie he made, and looking over new maps he was drawing, older maps he had picked up on a recent trip, and walking home with a book or two from his collection that he needed to periodically cull. Books usually were typically either about Chicago or trains; the last book I got from him was about the North Shore interurban which ran from the elevated Loop to Milwaukee over some of the same tracks as the Purple Line does today as well as the UP-North line (north of Wilmette).

Payton Chung (former Streetsblog editor) and Dennis McClendon on a trip aboard a vintage train at the Illinois Railway Museum (2023).

Dennis traveled beyond Chicago, frequently. He visited Japan and Thailand multiple times, and last year went on a complex itinerary across several adjoining countries in Eastern Europe, including Romania and Montenegro. Dennis offered very good travel tips, including these notes about traveling in Japan that he said I could share with anyone. He recommended places to get to-go food if price or time was a consideration, and a coastline circle trip from Tokyo to Enoshima and back (which I did).

In Dennis's home office were cabinets and boxes full of notes, maps, copies of conference proceedings, and more maps. In the center was his computer desk upon which his Mac Mini sat. Dennis made maps using Adobe Illustrator (and Macromedia Freehand before that) rather than a GIS application;although GIS was still a part of the process, he typically didn't use it to automate map rendering.

"His design sense was precise and particular: He much preferred manually rendering street lines to get a better expression of street relationships than you could get by simply dumping line data.", said Nat Case, a fellow member of NACIS.

Amongst other map makers Dennis was well known for his proprietary base map, which he shared with other cartography companies. (You can see maps he made on his company's website, Chicago CartoGraphics.)

Dennis had a lot of opinions about urban planning Chicago, past and present. Earlier this year he even started an urbanism salon to discuss the city planning news du jour. Only two salons were able to take place, but the issue of whether the city should allow or fund a new Bears stadium had a robust discussion. Dennis and I quite often did not see eye to eye – he was much less in favor of eliminating parking mandates than I was, but now I don't actually remember why he thought that and I won't be able to resume that conversation.

Jake

I had known Dennis since I was born. Dennis had met my father, Jim Peters, when they both worked for the American Planning Association magazine in the early 1980s. Dennis had moved to Chicago in 1982 in order to work for Arthur Andersen as a young lawyer, but he veered off that trajectory and back into the area of his undergraduate degree, urban studies. He quickly became part of a social and professional network that my parents were involved with, a cohort of young planners, historians, and urbanists who worked for City government in the late 1980s and 1990s.

My first memory of Dennis is from 1996 or 1997 at the old Landmarks Division of the City’s Department of Planning and Development offices in the Reid, Murdoch & Co. Building. His company, Chicago CartoGraphics, had been hired by the City to make maps and brochures for an effort to designate a large group of “pending” landmarks. To help distract a young, map-obsessed Jake, Dennis was showing me various historic maps. Meanwhile, in a nearby room, I recall, the late 42nd Ward Alderman Burt Natarus was vociferously opposing the designation of many of these pending landmarks.

Later, when I was in high school working on a history fair project, Dennis helped me learn where to find various historic map and image resources, including scans from his personal collection. We pored over documents in his downtown office, and his Dearborn Park home, which overlooked some of the former railroad sites I was researching. Dennis knew where to look for documentation of the many proposed rail consolidations that were proposed before and after Union Station was completed.

Dennis, Jake, and his wife, Emma, on their way to Jake's and Emma's wedding reception via the CTA Blue Line.

When I was a high school senior, Dennis hired me to install some new kitchen cabinets after he had broken his arm. Then, over the summer, he hired me as an intern to sort through files to find reference maps and confirm his field notes. He also showed me how to use aerial photography and tools for field measuring as we collected data for a 3D map of downtown Chicago. He relished helping people learn by “doing,” usually by verifying a claim or rumor, rather than simply taking what had been written as a fact. He was often skeptical—perhaps, sometimes, too much—but it came with his desire for meticulous research to find the truth and build an opinion, or a map, from it.

He also was generous with not only his time, but with the artifacts he had found. He’d freely pass them on to a worthy caretaker once he had digitized them. And, often when you visited him, you left having eaten something (although never vegetables), along with a memento of the visit – usually a map. For a housewarming gift during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis gave my wife and me an original historic map, which we had framed behind conservation glass so it could be fully appreciated without being degraded from constant folding and unfolding. I have another map from the late-1970s (on an unusual black background) that is safely stored for future framing. It was a favorite of Dennis’s because of how it showed off the craft (and errors) of the printing process. Needless to say, as a cartographer, he was in exactly the right profession.

A random take-home gift from Dennis to Jake.

One feeling that a lot of people who knew Dennis are having is that, because he knew virtually everything about Chicago history and transportation, his passing means that a major resource we all relied on is no longer around. Dennis, you will truly be missed.