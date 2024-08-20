Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 20

Sponsored by:

• Rolling closures on Chicago streets, expressways as DNC begins (NBC)

• State Rep. Kam Buckner rode the Green Line home to Austin from the DNC last night

• Jewel worker and guitarist Joey Center, 27, critically injured by driver on 8/15 in Skokie while biking from job, has died from his injuries (Tribune)

• Center was one of three people fatally struck while biking in Niles Township this summer, also including Michael Rapp, 74, and Carlos Medina, 37 (ABC)

• Police locate pickup truck used by hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian James Reed Tillman, 67, Saturday night in 1900 block of W. Howard (ABC)

• County sheriff's officer charged with felony hit-and-run that seriously injured aneurysm survivor Kelly Mahan, 44, jogging on 8/3 at Madison/Halsted (ABC)

• Here's ATA's writeup of the Save Our Lakefront Rally, including videos of all the speakers. Here's our coverage of the protest and IDOT's POV.

• Once again Chicagoland-based Butcher Boy Cooking Oils will be this year’s sponsor again for the CTA's "First Day, Free Rides" program

