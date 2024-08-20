Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 20

8:51 AM CDT on August 20, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• Rolling closures on Chicago streets, expressways as DNC begins (NBC)

State Rep. Kam Buckner rode the Green Line home to Austin from the DNC last night

• Jewel worker and guitarist Joey Center, 27, critically injured by driver on 8/15 in Skokie while biking from job, has died from his injuries (Tribune)

• Center was one of three people fatally struck while biking in Niles Township this summer, also including Michael Rapp, 74, and Carlos Medina, 37 (ABC)

• Police locate pickup truck used by hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian James Reed Tillman, 67, Saturday night in 1900 block of W. Howard (ABC)

https://abc7chicago.com/post/pickup-found-james-reed-tillman-identified-man-killed-west-ridge-hit-run-west-howard-street-found-police-say/15208348/

• County sheriff's officer charged with felony hit-and-run that seriously injured aneurysm survivor Kelly Mahan, 44, jogging on 8/3 at Madison/Halsted (ABC)

• Here's ATA's writeup of the Save Our Lakefront Rally, including videos of all the speakers. Here's our coverage of the protest and IDOT's POV.

• Once again Chicagoland-based Butcher Boy Cooking Oils will be this year’s sponsor again for the CTA's "First Day, Free Rides" program

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

