Joey Center, one of two bike riders that drivers injured in or near Skokie Wednesday, is currently in a coma

Yesterday, Streetsblog Chicago discussed three bike crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries this month in the northern suburbs. All of them involved bike routes crossing large, Illinois Department of Transportation-controlled roads. Two of them that took place last Wednesday, July 24, were in, or on the border of, the village of Skokie.

One of those two cases happened at Skokie Boulevard and Gross Point Road in northwest Skokie. The local police department stated that a 27-year-old man was biking when "he was hit by a vehicle in the intersection," ABC Chicago reported. The victim was transported to Evanston Hospital in "critical but stable" condition. The driver stayed on the scene, and ABC did not have info on whether there were charges or citations.

Joey Center.

Today Streetsblog got an update about that bike rider's condition, and more information about what reportedly happened, from a friend of the victim who identified him as Joey Center. The friend, Lori Coutts, said Center is a talented guitarist, who works at the Jewel-Osco grocery store near the crash site.

She said she got to know Center through her husband Mark, who bonded with the young man over their mutual love of music. Last year Mark Coutts filmed Center performing at a benefit for Arts of Life, a nonprofit "providing artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities a collective space to expand their practice and strengthen their leadership." The two men were planning to form a band together.

Aerial view of the approximate location where Center's bicycle appears in a video showing the aftermath of the crash, marked with a violet bike symbol. The Jewel-Osco he was reportedly leaving shortly before the collision is at the upper-right, and the Old Navy the driver was leaving is just west of it, in the building marked "Marshalls". Image: Google Maps

According to Lauri Coutts, one of Center's coworkers said the young man was leaving work by bike Wednesday around 7 p.m. Wednesday. As he pulled out of the grocery store's parking lot, a sedan driver leaving the lot of an Old Navy clothing store just west of the Jewel struck the cyclist. Center had no ID on him at the time, but a witness who called 911 entered the supermarket and talked to employees who identified him.

The bike ride in this Google Maps Streetview, taken in November 2022, appears roughly where Center's bike is seen the the video of the crash aftermath. This image was shot looking southeast down Gross Point Road towards Skokie Boulevard.

A video of the aftermath of crash posted via the Citizen app shows Center's bike on the south sidewalk of Gross Point Road, just east of Skokie Boulevard.

Lauri Coutts said Center is still at the hospital in a coma, with a brain bleed. Her husband Mark recently posted on Facebook, "Our hearts are heavy with worry...Please send any and all positive energy you may have in his direction. He needs it now."

View a video of the aftermath of the crash here.

Watch a video of Center playing guitar at a benefit concert for Arts of Life here.

