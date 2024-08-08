Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 8

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times: Wheelchair users’ wait for elevator at some CTA stations could take a while — nearly 14 years

• Man, 68, driving Camry fatally struck male pedestrian, 39 crossing Route 12 at Old Orchard Road Wednesday around 9 PM in Wauconda (ABC)

• Person who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while biking in Skokie Tuesday night IDed as CTA electrician Carlos Medina, 37, of Logan Square (ABC)

• Police seek driver who allegedly fled after killing Laurie and Danny Cooper 3/9 around 11 PM, at 2100 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill (ABC)

• Woman, 24, faces felony for allegedly spitting on CTA employee and customer in wheelchair 7/15 at Davis Purple station in Evanston (Patch)

• Blue Line train hit abandoned bicycle on tracks Wednesday at Clark/Lake, the line's second disruption of the day (CBS)

• After being paralyzed in shooting, Uptown Man found adaptive sports. Now, he’s tackling the Chicago Marathon by hand bicycle. (Block Club)

