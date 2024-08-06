Today’s Headlines for Tueday, August 6

Sponsored by:

• IDOT, CDOT meeting and open house on their plan to keep DLSD car-centric Thursday 8/8, 3-7 PM at Truman, 1145 W. Wilson, next to Wilson Red stop

• Advocates will hold Save Our Lakefront Rally with politicians Thursday 8/8, 5 PM outside IDOT/CDOT Redefine the Drive meeting at Truman

• More coverage of new Damen station near United Center, the third phase of CTA's Green Line infill "three-peat" (Tribune, Sun-Times Block Club, Crain's)

• Right-wing Washington Examiner: "Taxpayers pay $30 million more than projected for new Chicago transit stop"

• CDOT, Vasquez and Rodriguez propose making Argyle at river, a N. Branch Trail connection, one-way westbound. No word on contraflow bike lane yet.

• Alternative Anglers Association created sculpture out of 22 Divvys fished out of Lake Michigan to call attention to bikes thrown in the water (Block Club)

• Metra is adding service for Air and Water Show this weekend (WGN)

• Disappointing: this weekend, despite Metra's recent Bikes on All Trains policy announcement, "trains may not be able to accommodate bicycles."

