Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tueday, August 6

9:21 AM CDT on August 6, 2024

Sponsored by:

• IDOT, CDOT meeting and open house on their plan to keep DLSD car-centric Thursday 8/8, 3-7 PM at Truman, 1145 W. Wilson, next to Wilson Red stop

• Advocates will hold Save Our Lakefront Rally with politicians Thursday 8/8, 5 PM outside IDOT/CDOT Redefine the Drive meeting at Truman

• More coverage of new Damen station near United Center, the third phase of CTA's Green Line infill "three-peat" (Tribune, Sun-Times Block Club, Crain's)

• Right-wing Washington Examiner: "Taxpayers pay $30 million more than projected for new Chicago transit stop"

• CDOT, Vasquez and Rodriguez propose making Argyle at river, a N. Branch Trail connection, one-way westbound. No word on contraflow bike lane yet.

• Alternative Anglers Association created sculpture out of 22 Divvys fished out of Lake Michigan to call attention to bikes thrown in the water (Block Club)

• Metra is adding service for Air and Water Show this weekend (WGN)

Disappointing: this weekend, despite Metra's recent Bikes on All Trains policy announcement, "trains may not be able to accommodate bicycles."

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

The snazzy Damen Green station (re)opened just in time for the DNC, but it will also improve transit equity

The 'L' stop, which originally closed in 1948, provides easy access to the United Center, and it will be surrounded by affordable housing.

August 5, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 5

August 5, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

RTA

Transit is the Answer Coalition discusses: Should we consolidate the 4 agencies, or beef up the RTA?

"The reforms that we are here to discuss today are part of [a] larger conversation," Executive Director Leanne Redden said. "And much of that work centers around developing a stronger RTA."

August 5, 2024
Amtrak

Amtrak’s convenient, timely Chicago-Twin Cities Borealis service saw strong ridership in its first month

Streetsblog recently took a ride on the new route to the Wisconsin Dells and back. Here's what we experienced.

August 2, 2024
See all posts