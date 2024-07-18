Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 18

Sponsored by:

• 9 Ashland bus extension passes Council, start 8/25; Alds. Andre Vasquez and Michael Rodriguez ask for extensions of bus lines in their wards (Block Club)

• Ald. La Spata introduces 25 mph default speed limit ordinance, measure for pilot allowing submission of photos to ticket bus, bike lane blockers (Block Club)

• Plan for West Garfield Park CTA training center, which will oversee all bus operations, approved by Council (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run semi driver killed man walking around 10 PM east of State on Lower Wacker Drive in Loop, no one in custody (CBS)

• Man, 27, stabbed after argument on CTA bus Wednesday around 10:23 PM on 300 block of N. Cicero in West Garfield Park, no one in custody (FOX)

• Driver, 21, charged with DUI, homicide for killing fitness coach Quinn Fraboni, 27, 7/10 around 4:30 AM on I-90, verified memorial GoFundMe launched (CBS)

• Metra board's review finds "no ethical concerns" so far with Harvey warehouse purchase (ABC)

