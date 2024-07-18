Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 18

8:59 AM CDT on July 18, 2024

9 Ashland bus extension passes Council, start 8/25; Alds. Andre Vasquez and Michael Rodriguez ask for extensions of bus lines in their wards (Block Club)

• Ald. La Spata introduces 25 mph default speed limit ordinance, measure for pilot allowing submission of photos to ticket bus, bike lane blockers (Block Club)

• Plan for West Garfield Park CTA training center, which will oversee all bus operations, approved by Council (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run semi driver killed man walking around 10 PM east of State on Lower Wacker Drive in Loop, no one in custody (CBS)

• Man, 27, stabbed after argument on CTA bus Wednesday around 10:23 PM on 300 block of N. Cicero in West Garfield Park, no one in custody (FOX)

• Driver, 21, charged with DUI, homicide for killing fitness coach Quinn Fraboni, 27, 7/10 around 4:30 AM on I-90, verified memorial GoFundMe launched (CBS)

• Metra board's review finds "no ethical concerns" so far with Harvey warehouse purchase (ABC)

July CTA board meeting touches on public safety, union issues, creating a transit-friendly DLSD

A board member asked for assurance that the CPD's focus on the upcoming DNC at the United Center won't make transit less safe in the rest of the city.

July 18, 2024
Pedestrian Fatalities

Rampaging driver fatally struck friendly, helpful neighbor Steven Moore, 63, Saturday in Roseland

July 17, 2024
Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

Transit planning guru Jarrett Walker discusses CTA and Pace challenges, and the agency consolidation question

Walker, a consultant with the two systems, talks about how to improve service. He won't "disagree with their managements in public," but says he's genuinely against the proposed merger.

July 16, 2024
