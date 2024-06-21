Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 21

Sponsored by:

• After advocates and 14 alders call on IDOT and CDOT to make NDLSD more walk/bike/transit friendly, Active Trans asks RTA board to support the campaign

• Sedan driver killed, 1 SUV occupant arrested after SUV driver collided with sedan Thursday around 11:58 PM near 83rd/Kedzie in Ashburn (WGN)

• Driver convicted of running over Sox fans outside ballpark, critically injuring 2, while speeding a year ago sentenced to four and a half years in prison (ABC)

• Op-ed by UIC's Kate Lowe and State Rep. Marcus C. Evans Jr.: "Let Chicago Public Schools students ride CTA trains, buses for free" (Sun-Times)

• CTA: "Make it a CTA summer and get on board... Weekend construction work to temporarily impact the Green and Orange Lines"

• Green Line service suspended Thursday afternoon between Garfield and Cottage Grove stops due to apparently derailed train (CBS)

• 96 units, 20% affordable, 35 car spots planned for church parking lot site, 4641 N. Ashland Ave., to be served by Ashland bus, Ravenswood Metra (Block Club)

• New Tribune article on the Bike Whisperer: "You say your kid still can’t ride a bike? Chicago knows a guy"

• We Keep You Rollin' holds 9th annual "Legacy" Bike Ride and Wellness Pop-up Saturday 9/27 noon to 6 PM, Golden Gate Park, 130th/Eberhardt (Chainlink)

