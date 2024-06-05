Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 5

9:05 AM CDT on June 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Peaceful protests can still be illegal if organizers trespass or block the public way, Police Supt. Larry Snelling said (Block Club)

• Red Line trains were standing near 35th this morning due to medical emergency on tracks; trains are now running with residual delays (ABC)

• Erik Cox, 18, and Shaelyn Sherwood, 18, killed while changing tire Sunday around 3:04 AM on I-290 near Damen, driver, 21, charged with DUI (ABC)

• Expansive new study finds racial bias in Chicago traffic stops (NBC)

Axios looks at the upcoming Logan Square traffic circle and plaza project

• Development with 50 affordable units, 3 restaurants planned for 3512-46 W. Fifth Ave. in Garfield Park, 0.4 miles from Kedzie-Homan Blue stop (Block Club)

South Side Critical Mass Wear Orange Ride for gun violence awareness this Friday 6/7, meet 5:45 PM, depart 6:15 from Nichols Park, 55th/Kimbark

Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting Thursday, 6/13, 6-7:30 PM, Douglass Park Cultural and Community Center, 1401 S Sacramento Dr.

