Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 5

Sponsored by:

• Peaceful protests can still be illegal if organizers trespass or block the public way, Police Supt. Larry Snelling said (Block Club)

• Red Line trains were standing near 35th this morning due to medical emergency on tracks; trains are now running with residual delays (ABC)

• Erik Cox, 18, and Shaelyn Sherwood, 18, killed while changing tire Sunday around 3:04 AM on I-290 near Damen, driver, 21, charged with DUI (ABC)

• Expansive new study finds racial bias in Chicago traffic stops (NBC)

• Axios looks at the upcoming Logan Square traffic circle and plaza project

• Development with 50 affordable units, 3 restaurants planned for 3512-46 W. Fifth Ave. in Garfield Park, 0.4 miles from Kedzie-Homan Blue stop (Block Club)

• South Side Critical Mass Wear Orange Ride for gun violence awareness this Friday 6/7, meet 5:45 PM, depart 6:15 from Nichols Park, 55th/Kimbark

• Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting Thursday, 6/13, 6-7:30 PM, Douglass Park Cultural and Community Center, 1401 S Sacramento Dr.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help produce Streetsblog Chicago.