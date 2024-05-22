Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 22

Sponsored by:

• 26 of city’s 50 alders signed resolution calling on CTA President Dorval Carter to resign or for the mayor to fire him (WGN)

• Eastbound utility truck driver struck and critically injured man, 34, Tuesday afternoon on North Avenue in West Chicago (CBS)

• Man, 40, shot in leg Tuesday night on Red Line train near 47th Street station (ABC)

• 15-year-old girl charged with attacking, robbing riders May 10 on Red Line, part of group of young people who allegedly took part (Sun-Times)

• Steinberg: A journey on public transit in Boston shows just how good Chicago has it (Sun-Times)

• It looks like the Clark Street southbound protected bike lanes are starting to materialize on the Near North Side

• City beaches open for season on Friday (Block Club)

