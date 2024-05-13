Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 13

• 10 alders led by Andres Vasquez, including 1/3 of transportation committee, will introduce a resolution demanding Dorval Carter step down (Block Club)

• Op-ed by spokesperson for right-wing Illinois Policy Institute: Don't increase funding for transit in order to address the looming $730M cliff (Tribune)

• Marko Niketic, 17, killed, 3 critically injured in crash around 11 PM near East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane in Glenview (NBC)

• Driver charged in alleged DUI crash in the 3100 block of North DLSD that killed passenger Jorge A. Castillo, 25 (CBS)

• Chicago police release photos of 6 female suspects in CTA Red Line robberies that occurred between 5/6 and 5/10 (Sun-Times)

• Patch looks at plans to open new Peterson/Ridge Metra station on 5/20

• Active Transportation Alliance's 2024 Bike Commuter Challenge competition, presented by Keating Law Offices (an SBC sponsor) starts today though June 9

• Join ATA May 15, 6 PM at Dickens Greenway Plaza, Dickens/Stockton, for the Chicago Ride of Silence as they mourn lives lost to traffic violence

