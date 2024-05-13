Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 13

9:15 AM CDT on May 13, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• 10 alders led by Andres Vasquez, including 1/3 of transportation committee, will introduce a resolution demanding Dorval Carter step down (Block Club)

• Op-ed by spokesperson for right-wing Illinois Policy Institute: Don't increase funding for transit in order to address the looming $730M cliff (Tribune)

• Marko Niketic, 17, killed, 3 critically injured in crash around 11 PM near East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane in Glenview (NBC)

• Driver charged in alleged DUI crash in the 3100 block of North DLSD that killed passenger Jorge A. Castillo, 25 (CBS)

• Chicago police release photos of 6 female suspects in CTA Red Line robberies that occurred between 5/6 and 5/10 (Sun-Times)

Patch looks at plans to open new Peterson/Ridge Metra station on 5/20

• Active Transportation Alliance's 2024 Bike Commuter Challenge competition, presented by Keating Law Offices (an SBC sponsor) starts today though June 9

• Join ATA May 15, 6 PM at Dickens Greenway Plaza, Dickens/Stockton, for the Chicago Ride of Silence as they mourn lives lost to traffic violence

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

