Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 10

• Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety (Sun-Times)

• More about RTA board nominee Ira Acree's "lack of transit knowledge" and the fact he "rarely rides the CTA" (ABC, Block Club, Tribune, WTTW, Crain's, CBS)

• Axios: How a CTA, Metra, Pace merger would work

• Evanston to get additional Metra service (Evanston Now)

• Watchdog investigating how Chicago police cleared anti-Israel-Hamas war encampment near Art Institute (Block Club)

• Chicago’s dancing crossing guard wins CPS Guard Of The Year award (Block Club)

• Chicago Ride of Silence Wed. 5/15 gathering 6 PM at Dickens/Stockton plaza; ride to plaza leaves Loop 5:30 PM at LFT across from Buckingham Fountain

