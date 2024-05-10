Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 10

9:17 AM CDT on May 10, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety (Sun-Times)

• More about RTA board nominee Ira Acree's "lack of transit knowledge" and the fact he "rarely rides the CTA" (ABC, Block Club, Tribune, WTTW, Crain's, CBS)

Axios: How a CTA, Metra, Pace merger would work

• Evanston to get additional Metra service (Evanston Now)

• Watchdog investigating how Chicago police cleared anti-Israel-Hamas war encampment near Art Institute (Block Club)

• Chicago’s dancing crossing guard wins CPS Guard Of The Year award (Block Club)

Chicago Ride of Silence Wed. 5/15 gathering 6 PM at Dickens/Stockton plaza; ride to plaza leaves Loop 5:30 PM at LFT across from Buckingham Fountain

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Highways

Former Milwaukee mayor and CNU chief John Norquist on why Chicago should demolish the Ohio Feeder

"If it's such a good idea to have a freeway ramp coming into River North from the west, why isn't there one coming from every direction?" Norquist asked.

May 10, 2024
Regional Transit

Livin’ on a prayer: Pastor Ira Acree seems destined for the RTA board, although he knows little about transit, barely uses it

Acree admitted to a City Council committee that he usually drives, feels uncomfortable critiquing Dorval Carter, and had never heard of the region's looming $730M transit shortfall before.

May 9, 2024
ETOD

Elevated Chicago’s new leader on how to build more support for equitable transit-oriented development

Recently announced as executive director Juan Sebastian Arias also shared his POV on Mayor Johnson's Cut the Tape initiative to speed up the development approval process

May 8, 2024
