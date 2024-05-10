Former Milwaukee mayor and CNU chief John Norquist on why Chicago should demolish the Ohio Feeder

The post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

John Norquist previously served as the mayor of Milwaukee and president of Congress for the New Urbanism, a nonprofit that advocates for making cities more people-friendly. A longtime advocate of freeway removal, yesterday, he took a stroll in Chicago's downtown River North neighborhood to assess the notorious Ohio Street feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway. Joining him were former CNU colleagues, board member Gary Scott and urban designer Alex McKeag.

Ariel view of the Ohio Feeder, which connects the Kennedy Expressway with Orleans Street in River North. Click here for a larger version. Image: Google Maps

"Instead of looking at the map, we looked in person, and saw that the freeway ramp has surpressed development opportunities on the northwest side of downtown," said Norquist, who currently lives in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. He argued that swapping the expressway extension for a surface-level boulevard would be an obvious move to make this part of town safer, more efficient, more environmentally friendly, more vibrant – and more profitable. "Instead of making it harder to get to River North from the Kennedy, it would expand River North closer to the Kennedy."

Norquist led Milwaukee between May 1988 and January 2004, when he left the position to work at CNU. He said that prior to becoming becoming the mayor of Cream City, he was part of that city's "anti-freeway resistance movement" that helped put the brakes on several destructive highway plans. "We elected anti-freeway legislators, and by 1979 there was no one left in Milwaukee's delegation in the Wisconsin state legislature who supported highway expansion."

John Norquist

As mayor, one of his most famous accomplishments was demolishing and repurposing the Park East Freeway, which ran a little under one mile, just north of downtown Milwaukee, in 2003. Recently he's spoken out against Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' proposal to add lanes to three miles of I-94 west of downtown Cream City. He's also currently helping out with efforts to eliminate Buffalo's lightly used Kensington Expressway as an alternative to capping it, which would cost roughly a billion dollars.

As for the idea of getting tearing down the Ohio Feeder, a popular way for folks from the suburbs to access River North restaurants and nightlife, "Suburbanites will hate it," Norquist acknowledged. "But if you don't propose it, it's never going to happen."

He noted that when the removal of the Park East Freeway was proposed, "People originally said, 'You're mad. You're crazy. How are we going to get downtown?' But nowadays no one is complaining about it having been removed."

The Ohio Feeder viewed from Halsted Streets yesterday, looking east. Photo: Alex McKeag

But wouldn't River North merchants be outraged by the notion that people wouldn't be able to take the expressway extension to get to their businesses? Norquist noted that freeway removals have proven successful in cities ranging from Seoul to Paris to San Francisco, which actually saw travel times shorten after the Embarcadero Freeway was removed following an earthquake. "At rush hour, a boulevard carries more traffic because drivers move at the optimal speed."

Cheonggyecheon, a stream and public space in downtown Seoul, South Korea that was formerly the route for a major elevated highway completed in 1976 and torn down in 2005. Image: Wikipedia

As for how Kennedy Expressway travelers would be able to get to River North without the feeder ramp, Norquist said, "Look at the access ramps for the Dan Ryan Expressway in the West Loop, like Jackson Boulevard, Adams Street, and Monroe Street. The access ramps run right alongside the expressway, and they immediately connect you with an urban street. People are able to get from the Dan Ryan to the Sears Tower without using a freeway.

Ariel view of the Dan Ryan in the West Loop. Click here for a larger version. Image: Google Maps.

Meanwhile, he noted, River North and West Town, the next community area west of the Chicago River, have a lot less development because so much land is wasted by the Ohio Feeder and its Kennedy cloverleaf. "It would take persistence like the Park East Freeway, where eventually the property owners saw the benefits. If you took down the Ohio Feeder, the first option would be to rebuild the pre-1960s urban grid. It would be a chance to help solve Chicago's housing crisis."

Land wasted by the Ohio Feeder, looking northeast from Ohio and Union streets. Photo: Alex McKeag

But wouldn't the owners of River North establishments like Harry Caray's restaurant at Dearborn and Kinzie streets throw a fit? They've recently being trying to stop the car-free dining district on Clark Street from returning this year, arguing that it makes it hard for drivers to access their businesses.

"Not every last person will be converted," Norquist conceded. "They have a right to be against it. But times change, and having a freeway running to your restaurant isn't necessarily going to appeal to the younger generation that drives less."

"We really enjoyed yesterday's walk," Norquist concluded. "It was a chance to look at everything with fresh eyes, so I'd suggest other people give it a try."

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.