Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 9

9:10 AM CDT on May 9, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA touts report showing transit’s key role in Chicago region – but agency president quiet on proposal to merge CTA, Metra and Pace (WTTW)

• Politically connected West Side pastor's appointment to RTA board advances, but he rarely rides transit: "As a man, I don’t have to use CTA" (Block Club)

Progressive Railroading looks at Metra's response to proposed Chicagoland transit agency merger

• EB driver on Roosevelt turning S onto Wabash struck and injured man, 44, and girl, 3, riding bike together, victims hospitalized, in "good condition" (CBS)

• Outdoor dining season kicks off amidst political debate over Clark Street closure (FOX)

CTA: Alley east of Broadway, between Thorndale and Ardmore is closing for RPM work until 5/22 from 7 AM to 5 PM

Webinar on Belmont streetscape project, Milwaukee to Kimball, including PBLs, sidewalk extensions, and bus stop upgrades, 5/16, 6-7 PM, register here

John Greenfield

John Greenfield

