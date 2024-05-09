Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 9
Livin’ on a prayer: Pastor Ira Acree seems destined for the RTA board, although he knows little about transit, barely uses it
Acree admitted to a City Council committee that he usually drives, feels uncomfortable critiquing Dorval Carter, and had never heard of the region's looming $730M transit shortfall before.
Elevated Chicago’s new leader on how to build more support for equitable transit-oriented development
Recently announced as executive director Juan Sebastian Arias also shared his POV on Mayor Johnson's Cut the Tape initiative to speed up the development approval process
Since COVID, Pace ridership has fared better on major corridors and in north, northwest suburbs than in south, west ‘burbs
The suburban bus system's top five busiest routes largely maintained their ridership rankings.