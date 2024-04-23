Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 23
It’s electric! New Divvy stations will be able to charge docked e-bikes, scooters when they’re connected to the power grid
The new stations are supposed to be easier to use and more environmentally friendly than old-school stations.
Communities United: Reports of Bikes N’ Roses’ death have been greatly exaggerated
According to the nonprofit shop's parent organization, BNR has paused its retail component, but is still doing after-school programming and looking for new staff.
Pressure is mounting to replace embattled CTA President Dorval Carter
Here's a look at what elected officials and other media outlets have said about the issue recently.