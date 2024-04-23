Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 23

9:06 AM CDT on April 23, 2024

• Starting at 1:37 AM today, Blue Line service was suspended on the Forest Park branch between Forest Park and Harlem "due to track conditions" (NBC)

Metra: Construction to affect midday service on Rock Island Beverly branch April 29 and 30

• SUV driver killed after striking pole, 2 children critically injured, Monday around 2:40 AM in 4-lane 3000 block of East 106th in South Deering (ABC)

• 5 drivers crashed, at least one person injured Monday around 5:03 PM on I-57 near 159th Street (FOX)

• Security guard uninjured after falling down 2 flights of stairs at Grand Red station, man who allegedly pushed him was arrested (WBBM)

Metra announced it will conduct Operation Lifesaver Safety Blitzes at 47 stations in 2024 to raise awareness about of safe behavior around trains, tracks

• What to do if your bike gets stolen (Bike Lane Uprising)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,742 with $14,258 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

