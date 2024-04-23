Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 23

Sponsored by:

• Starting at 1:37 AM today, Blue Line service was suspended on the Forest Park branch between Forest Park and Harlem "due to track conditions" (NBC)

• Metra: Construction to affect midday service on Rock Island Beverly branch April 29 and 30

• SUV driver killed after striking pole, 2 children critically injured, Monday around 2:40 AM in 4-lane 3000 block of East 106th in South Deering (ABC)

• 5 drivers crashed, at least one person injured Monday around 5:03 PM on I-57 near 159th Street (FOX)

• Security guard uninjured after falling down 2 flights of stairs at Grand Red station, man who allegedly pushed him was arrested (WBBM)

• Metra announced it will conduct Operation Lifesaver Safety Blitzes at 47 stations in 2024 to raise awareness about of safe behavior around trains, tracks

• What to do if your bike gets stolen (Bike Lane Uprising)

