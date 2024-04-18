Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 18

9:03 AM CDT on April 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Lawmakers, alderpersons demand IDOT safety measures for deadly stretch of Pulaski Road on Southwest Side (ABC)

Eric Zorn: Blocking the expressway to O'Hare and making people miss their flights is "no way to win hearts and minds" to end the Israel-Hamas war

• After someone was photographed biking on the shoulder of the Ontario feeder ramp to I-90, IL State Police warn: Don't wind up dead on the Kennedy (NBC)

• Out of the frying pan attack on Red Line 'L' windows, into the fiery attack on the Grand station: Why are people trashing CTA infrastructure? (FOX, CBS)

WTTW: "Who decides which Chicago sidewalks get repaired? Patchwork of programs creates geographical disparities, rewards most complaints"

• South Loop’s Dearborn Park is due for a facelift. Neighbors can weigh in at upcoming meeting (Block Club)

• "Tales From the Trails" bike storytelling event 7/14 at Sketchbook Taproom and Brewery with the theme "What I've learned (or not) while riding a bike"

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

Roger that! Streetsblog SF editor Roger Rudick offers constructive criticism of Chicago’s downtown bike network

"There were blocks that felt very safe and very secure," he said. "But then you're immediately – voom! – disgorged into three lanes of moving traffic with no protection."

April 17, 2024
Today’s headlines for Wednesday, April 17

April 17, 2024
Eisenhower Expressway

City announces $2M federal grant to address harms caused by I-290 by improving walk/bike/transit access

The Mayor's Office says the money will fund "improvements for people walking and bicycling on existing streets and paths surrounding and crossing the corridor."

April 16, 2024
Today’s headlines for Tuesday, April 16

April 16, 2024
