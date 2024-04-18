Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 18

• Lawmakers, alderpersons demand IDOT safety measures for deadly stretch of Pulaski Road on Southwest Side (ABC)

• Eric Zorn: Blocking the expressway to O'Hare and making people miss their flights is "no way to win hearts and minds" to end the Israel-Hamas war

• After someone was photographed biking on the shoulder of the Ontario feeder ramp to I-90, IL State Police warn: Don't wind up dead on the Kennedy (NBC)

• Out of the frying pan attack on Red Line 'L' windows, into the fiery attack on the Grand station: Why are people trashing CTA infrastructure? (FOX, CBS)

• WTTW: "Who decides which Chicago sidewalks get repaired? Patchwork of programs creates geographical disparities, rewards most complaints"

• South Loop’s Dearborn Park is due for a facelift. Neighbors can weigh in at upcoming meeting (Block Club)

• "Tales From the Trails" bike storytelling event 7/14 at Sketchbook Taproom and Brewery with the theme "What I've learned (or not) while riding a bike"

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,467 with $14,533 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief