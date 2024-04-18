Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 18
Roger that! Streetsblog SF editor Roger Rudick offers constructive criticism of Chicago’s downtown bike network
"There were blocks that felt very safe and very secure," he said. "But then you're immediately – voom! – disgorged into three lanes of moving traffic with no protection."
City announces $2M federal grant to address harms caused by I-290 by improving walk/bike/transit access
The Mayor's Office says the money will fund "improvements for people walking and bicycling on existing streets and paths surrounding and crossing the corridor."