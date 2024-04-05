Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 5

8:57 AM CDT on April 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• After drivers killed 5 vulnerable road users on Pulaski in last 9 months, SW Collective and ATA launch survey to collect data and help address crisis (WGN)

Block Club: Police continued to target Black and Latino drivers In traffic stops in 2023, report shows

• Chicago health department warns of possible measles exposure on CTA – here's a list of the routes and times that may have been affected (WGN)

• Mayor's PR person falsely told Axios Reilly's claim City wouldn't approve car-free Clark in 2023, until he wrote letter promising no 2024 closure, was "untrue"

• NASCAR’s Chicago street race will once again close downtown streets, make walk/bike/transit less convenient in order to glorify driving (Block Club)

• Metra to expand BNSF line weekend service (Trains.com)

• Thankfully, they won't be serving Hawk à l’Orange: Injured hawk was rescued from CTA Orange Line tracks (NBC)

• Don't feel like traveling downstate to view the eclipse, for some reason? Here are CTA's tips for getting to prime viewing spots in Chicago via transit.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

