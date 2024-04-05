Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 5

Sponsored by:

• After drivers killed 5 vulnerable road users on Pulaski in last 9 months, SW Collective and ATA launch survey to collect data and help address crisis (WGN)

• Block Club: Police continued to target Black and Latino drivers In traffic stops in 2023, report shows

• Chicago health department warns of possible measles exposure on CTA – here's a list of the routes and times that may have been affected (WGN)

• Mayor's PR person falsely told Axios Reilly's claim City wouldn't approve car-free Clark in 2023, until he wrote letter promising no 2024 closure, was "untrue"

• NASCAR’s Chicago street race will once again close downtown streets, make walk/bike/transit less convenient in order to glorify driving (Block Club)

• Metra to expand BNSF line weekend service (Trains.com)

• Thankfully, they won't be serving Hawk à l’Orange: Injured hawk was rescued from CTA Orange Line tracks (NBC)

• Don't feel like traveling downstate to view the eclipse, for some reason? Here are CTA's tips for getting to prime viewing spots in Chicago via transit.

