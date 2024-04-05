Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 5
Meanwhile in the West Loop: Despite the Clark controversy, Fulton and Randolph will likely have on-street dining again this year
"I certainly know what [Expanded Outdoor Dining] has done for the West Loop area," West Central Association's Rod Burch, who's enthusiastic about the program.
A bridge too far? CDOT plans to include precast curb-lined bike lanes on the new Western span, but advocates want more robust protection
This part of South Western is part of a marked bicycle route, so advocates say the current plan would be a missed opportunity to greatly improve bike safety.
South Shore Line looks to run shuttles from Michigan City to South Bend airport
Planned EV battery plant could result in new station in New Carlisle