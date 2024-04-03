Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 3

8:59 AM CDT on April 3, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

The post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• ATA:

Active Trans: Want to see motorists traveling at safer speeds, or legalizing the Idaho stop? Support a couple of key Illinois bills by filing 'witness slips.'"

• Following SBC's 2-part interview with Ald. Reilly, here's a new in-depth piece about Reilly's claims from Block Club, which originally broke the story

• "Allow Outdoor Dining On Clark Street Between Kinzie And Grand" petition has garnered more than 2,000 supporters

• Man ran up to woman, 52, walking near Chicago Ave. Red stop and punched her, attack was posted on TikTok, similar to recent NYC assaults (ABC)

• Lawson House building reopens, bringing back 400 affordable apartments to Gold Coast next to Chicago Ave. Red stop, Dearborn PBL (Block Club)

• Wait, what? A CTA bus alert early Tuesday morning said #70 Division (1200 N.) were being rerouted to 71st Street

• What could go wrong? App company installs cloud-shaped kiosk at Union Station, will rain actual dollars on people who walk through it (Block Club)

• What could go wrong? Chicago River open water swim returns after nearly a century in September, now with 85% less chance of sewage (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,061 with $14,939 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles “Charlie” Mills, 56, on Pulaski, which is plagued with traffic violence

Mills was the fifth vulnerable road user killed on Pulaski in Chicago in the last nine months.

April 2, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 2

April 2, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Injured Cyclists Count On Keating
Expanded Outdoor Dining

More from Ald. Reilly: To save the Clark dining district, I offered to pedestrianize parts of Kinzie and Dearborn, but Harry Caray’s declined

Reilly also promised to approve a permit for Clark if he's given the chance, and said the best strategy for saving the car-free district is for residents to lobby Mayor Johnson.

April 2, 2024
CDOT

Want to spread the word about healthy, sustainable, and fun transportation options? CDOT’s SAFE Ambassadors are hiring

The program, which launched in the early 2000s with a focus on bicycling, now covers a wide range of ways to get around Chicago safely.

April 1, 2024
See all posts