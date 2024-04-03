Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 3

The post is sponsored by Transit Tees.

• ATA:

• Active Trans: Want to see motorists traveling at safer speeds, or legalizing the Idaho stop? Support a couple of key Illinois bills by filing 'witness slips.'"

• Following SBC's 2-part interview with Ald. Reilly, here's a new in-depth piece about Reilly's claims from Block Club, which originally broke the story

• "Allow Outdoor Dining On Clark Street Between Kinzie And Grand" petition has garnered more than 2,000 supporters

• Man ran up to woman, 52, walking near Chicago Ave. Red stop and punched her, attack was posted on TikTok, similar to recent NYC assaults (ABC)

• Lawson House building reopens, bringing back 400 affordable apartments to Gold Coast next to Chicago Ave. Red stop, Dearborn PBL (Block Club)

• Wait, what? A CTA bus alert early Tuesday morning said #70 Division (1200 N.) were being rerouted to 71st Street

• What could go wrong? App company installs cloud-shaped kiosk at Union Station, will rain actual dollars on people who walk through it (Block Club)

• What could go wrong? Chicago River open water swim returns after nearly a century in September, now with 85% less chance of sewage (ABC)

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief