Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 3
Hit-and-run driver fatally struck CPS teacher Charles “Charlie” Mills, 56, on Pulaski, which is plagued with traffic violence
Mills was the fifth vulnerable road user killed on Pulaski in Chicago in the last nine months.
More from Ald. Reilly: To save the Clark dining district, I offered to pedestrianize parts of Kinzie and Dearborn, but Harry Caray’s declined
Reilly also promised to approve a permit for Clark if he's given the chance, and said the best strategy for saving the car-free district is for residents to lobby Mayor Johnson.
Want to spread the word about healthy, sustainable, and fun transportation options? CDOT’s SAFE Ambassadors are hiring
The program, which launched in the early 2000s with a focus on bicycling, now covers a wide range of ways to get around Chicago safely.