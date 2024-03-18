Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 18

Sponsored by:

• Hit-and-run drivers killed pedestrian Jaime Carrasco, 39, and driver who had stepped outside car, in 2 different crashes this weekend near 47th Red (ABC)

• Elgin police seeking hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian Mayra Mendoza, 35, on March 8 on State Street near Airport Road (NBC)

• CTA, Metra, and Pace encourage passengers to say “Thank you!” to rail and bus operators on Transit Employee Appreciation Day 2024

• Overcooked: CTA Brown Line service back to normal after food truck caught fire underneath tracks at Western stop Sunday morning (CBS)

• North Avenue Streetscape project from Central Park to Cicero gets $850,000 in federal funding (Block Club)

• Equinox warning: "Be careful riding on the east-west street in Chicago in the morning or afternoon hours when the sun is directly in front of you" (Chainlink)

• CTA: Extended street and alley closures W. Grace, 3/18 to 3/29, work from 7 AM to 5 PM, 24/7 closures, at 3733-3763 N. Sheffield, 3754-3764 N. Wilton

• Gopher it! Metra hosts open house for Woodstock Yard Th 3/21, 5-6:30 PM in community room of Opera House in Woodstock, home of "Groundhog Day" film

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $42,478 with $17,522 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief