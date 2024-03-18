Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 18

9:11 AM CDT on March 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Hit-and-run drivers killed pedestrian Jaime Carrasco, 39, and driver who had stepped outside car, in 2 different crashes this weekend near 47th Red (ABC)

• Elgin police seeking hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian Mayra Mendoza, 35, on March 8 on State Street near Airport Road (NBC)

CTA, Metra, and Pace encourage passengers to say “Thank you!” to rail and bus operators on Transit Employee Appreciation Day 2024

• Overcooked: CTA Brown Line service back to normal after food truck caught fire underneath tracks at Western stop Sunday morning (CBS)

• North Avenue Streetscape project from Central Park to Cicero gets $850,000 in federal funding (Block Club)

• Equinox warning: "Be careful riding on the east-west street in Chicago in the morning or afternoon hours when the sun is directly in front of you" (Chainlink)

CTA: Extended street and alley closures W. Grace, 3/18 to 3/29, work from 7 AM to 5 PM, 24/7 closures, at 3733-3763 N. Sheffield, 3754-3764 N. Wilton

• Gopher it! Metra hosts open house for Woodstock Yard Th 3/21, 5-6:30 PM in community room of Opera House in Woodstock, home of "Groundhog Day" film

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $42,478 with $17,522 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Dickens Greenway

“Please sir, we want some more more”: A request to extend the Dickens Greenway to the Lakefront Trail

Software engineer Nikolas Gamarra asks Ald. Knudsen to expand the Dickens route, as well as make bike improvements to Wells Street and Lincoln Avenue.

March 16, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 15

March 15, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Injured Cyclists Count On Keating
CTA

Transit advocates weigh in on the CTA’s Refresh & Renew program

Advocates say the program to occasionally deep-clean 'L' stations is nice, but it would be great if the agency put more effort into keeping train stops sanitary all the time.

March 14, 2024
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 14

March 14, 2024
See all posts