Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 12
New Elevate Chicago / DePaul studies look at how vacant lots near transit impact quality of life on the South and West sides
The reports also finds that redevelopment of this land is more likely to bring about positive change when community members are heavily involved.
Turning driver who failed to yield killed married couple Zofia Chruszcz, 72, and Ryszard Stebnicki, 75
Video shows that the seniors were walking to church when the motorist ran them down in an unmarked crosswalk at Archer/McVicker in Garfield Ridge.
He can’t drive 65: Metra CEO seeks to increase Electric line speeds to 90 mph
"Everybody based [the 65 mph speed limit] on what they knew, but nobody asked the right questions," Metra CEO Jim Derwinski recently said.