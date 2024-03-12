Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 12

9:24 AM CDT on March 12, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Will Bring Chicago Home measure to fund homeless services via tax increase on $1M+ property sales make it on ballot? Here's the latest. (Block Club)

• Bears say they’ll pony up $2B for proposed domed lakefront stadium (Block Club)

• Don't play with matches, Lakeview folks: North Side Red and Purple service were temporarily suspended Monday due to track fire next to Wrigley Field

• Hit-and-run driver killed pedestrians Laurie Cooper, 53, and Danny Cooper, 68, Saturday around 11 PM on 2100 of Plainfield Rd. in Crest Hill (ABC)

• CTA security camera footage shows man who allegedly committed robbery in the Loop (CBS)

• Igor Does My Bike (no, not that Igor) cycling shop opens at 5454 N. Broadway in Edgewater (Block Club)

• Transport Chicago makes a call for proposals, due Sunday 4/7, for its event Friday, 6/14, at voco Chicago Downtown

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

