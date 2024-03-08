Today’s headlines for Friday, March 8

Sponsored by:

• CTA’s diversity program hosts pre-apprenticeship fair for area high school students and general public interested in careers in the trades 3/12 at Truman

• Downers Grove man caught on camera street racing charged with injuring 2 in Brighton Park crash (FOX)

• Anti-housing displacement ordinance protecting homes near the Bloomingdale Trail / 606 and Pilsen could be extended (Block Club)

• 7 things migrants should know about upcoming shelter evictions (Block Club)

• Beverly Park said "No" to portable basketball hoops, so My Block, My Hood, My City's Jahmal Cole set up in cul-de-sac instead (Block Club)

• UIC's UTC hosts "Evolution of Pace Paratransit and IDOT Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program" discussion 3/21 at noon to 1 PM on Zoom

• "Life in the Fast Lane" (we wish): CTA suggests you take the #20 Madison or #50 Damen buses to see The Eagles at the United Center

