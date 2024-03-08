Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s headlines for Friday, March 8

9:08 AM CST on March 8, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• CTA’s diversity program hosts pre-apprenticeship fair for area high school students and general public interested in careers in the trades 3/12 at Truman

• Downers Grove man caught on camera street racing charged with injuring 2 in Brighton Park crash (FOX)

• Anti-housing displacement ordinance protecting homes near the Bloomingdale Trail / 606 and Pilsen could be extended (Block Club)

• 7 things migrants should know about upcoming shelter evictions (Block Club)

• Beverly Park said "No" to portable basketball hoops, so My Block, My Hood, My City's Jahmal Cole set up in cul-de-sac instead (Block Club)

UIC's UTC hosts "Evolution of Pace Paratransit and IDOT Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program" discussion 3/21 at noon to 1 PM on Zoom

• "Life in the Fast Lane" (we wish): CTA suggests you take the #20 Madison or #50 Damen buses to see The Eagles at the United Center

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,451 with $18,549 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Community Bike Rides

The Tour de Illinois: Riding the perimeter of the Prairie State on Chicago’s West Side

Last Sunday, about 50 riders drew the outline of the Land of Lincoln by bicycling along Chicago's Historic Boulevard system.

March 7, 2024
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s headlines for Thursday, March 7

March 7, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s headlines for Wednesday, March 6

March 6, 2024
See all posts