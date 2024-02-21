Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 21

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Mayor’s $1.25B affordable housing plan would mean the end of TIF districts

• CTA to lease vacant South Side building for Red Line Extension office (CBJ)

• Allegedly speeding driver charged with reckless homicide after he fatally struck a vehicle, killing two occupants, on 2/18 at 16th/61st in Cicero (FOX)

• Semi truck driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday morning at North Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park (ABC)

• Woman, 23, hospitalized after being struck by Metra train while running across tracks Monday around 6:20 PM at 1401 Shermer Road in Northbrook (ABC)

• CPD officer crashed marked squad car into parked vehicle and tree in just before 2:30 AM in 4300 block of North Kildare in Irving Park, no injuries (FOX)

• CPD: Woman, 35, missed stop at Green Kedzie, tried to to exit moving train, left hanging from 'L' tracks, then fell into bed of pickup truck, survived (WBBM)

• BNN: "How Bobby's Bike Hike became Chicago's beacon for business growth and community engagement"

• Crustacean transportation: Before that guy ate shrimp on Red Line and left shells in train on TikTok, someone posted a photo of a crab on an 'L' seat (CBS)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. We've got We're now at $40,026, with $19,974 left to raise. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief