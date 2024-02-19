How to access Black history landmarks on the South Side via transit

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

In honor of Black History Month, Chicagoland's Ventra electronic fare payment system is selling a Black History Month Signature Ventra Card, inspired by African-American trailblazers with Chicago ties, of course.

"Chicago’s buses, trains and roadways link us to a long line of African American movers and shakers from across the nation, including Garrett A. Morgan, the brilliant mind who gave us the traffic light, and Rosa Parks, the civil rights leader who famously refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus, sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” Ventra said in a statement on its website. "Also, let’s not forget our local legends who helped remind us that every seat has a story and every route has a history. Join us in this joyous and enlightening celebration as we honor the legacy and spirit of the African American community that’s helped shape our transit system and our lives."

Head to https://t.co/LyTXdWSXLm to get your Black History Month Signature card! https://t.co/AQc98Kj3sa — Ventra Chicago (@VentraChicago) February 12, 2024

To make these special farecards, the CTA worked with the Black-owned Chicago PR firm Rudd Resources.

Besides creating new farecard, Ventra has also provided a list of Black history landmarks, mostly on or near King Drive on the South Side, with directions on how to reach them by CTA buses and trains, or Metra commuter rail. These include the Adler Planetarium in honor of Mae Jemison, a Chicago native who became the first African-American astronaut to travel to space. You can reach the Planetarium taking the Red, Orange, or Green 'L' lines to Roosevelt Station and transferring to the CTA's 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express or 130 Museum Campus buses.

Another landmark listed is the Ida B. Wells-Barnett House, which you can get to via the Green Line to 43rd Street or the 43rd Streets bus. Wells-Barnett was a prominent civil rights activist and suffrage activist. You can also the Light of Truth Ida B. Wells National Monument in Ellis Park, accessible via the 4 Cottage Grove bus.

A bike ride visits the Light of Truth Ida B. Wells National Monument in Ellis Park, 3729 S. Langley Ave. Photo: Cameron Bolton

A third landmark is the "Letter to Bessie Coleman," sculpture, which honors the first African American woman to hold a pilot's license. It’s located near the 39 Pershing Road bus stop at Pershing and Langley. A fourth landmark is the DuSable Museum of African American History, which celebrates Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, who established Chicago’s first permanent settlement. You can access the museum via the Green or Red line's Garfield stops or the Metra Electric District's 55th-56th-57th Street Station, plus the 55 Garfield bus.

Other Ventra-suggested locations you could visit in honor of Black History Month, featured on the above Streetsblog map, are Gerri Oliver’s Palm Tavern, the Lorraine Hansberry House, Oscar Stanton De Priest’s House, Oliver Baptist Church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, the South Side Community Art Center, Sunset Cafe, Quinn Chapel AME Church, Unity Hall, and the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.

Zaira Torres from the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticty said they are "really loving" the Ventra Black history project. But she did have one more suggestion for a stop that people should make – the West Side.

"In the North Lawndale community we have the MLK Legacy apartments in which Martin Luther King lived during the civil rights movements," Torres said. "The address is 1550 S. Hamlin Ave. Not too far from there on 16th street you can also find Del Kar Pharmacy which MLK would walk to every morning to get his morning newspaper. Its pretty awesome because the original owner's son still owns it and it looks very vintage in there. When he has the capacity he is more than happy to chat with people who want to learn about the rich history of 16th street."

For more info on these landmarks, visit the Ventra Black History Month webpage.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help Streetsblog Chicago keep publishing through 2025. Thank you.