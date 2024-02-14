Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 14

Sponsored by:

• Driver of SUV with high front grill, fatally struck man on bike, 41, around 6:15 AM in 1900 block of Golf Road in Des Plaines, no charges or citations (ABC)

• Stretch of Pulaski on SW Side where a pedestrian and a motorist were killed in the last week poses major safety risk, residents and business owners say (ABC)

• After driver struck and injured 8th grader crossing Peterson at Keating in Sauganash Tuesday, parents want a ped-activated flashing beacon (WGN)

• ISP: Driver wanted in Chicago carjacking crashed on I-57 in Markham after police chase (ABC)

• Oakbrook Terrace man sentenced to 20 years for 2006 bombing of Hinsdale Metra station (Tribune)

• Chicago Transit Justice Coalition argues it was wrong for Sun-Times to publish story behind paywall with claim that bus driver refused to help robbery victim

• Beverly Review: Since Metra encouraged more riders to use the Ventra app to buy tickets, the railroad should have taken steps to make sure it wouldn't crash

• Are bike riders once again being told that they can't ride on the downtown Riverwalk, even though it was federally funded as a bike-ped project? (Reddit)

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief