Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 14

• Driver of SUV with
high front grill, fatally struck man on bike, 41, around 6:15 AM in 1900 block of Golf Road in Des Plaines, no charges or citations ( ABC)
• Stretch of Pulaski on SW Side where
a pedestrian and a motorist were killed in the last week poses major safety risk, residents and business owners say ( ABC)
• After driver struck and injured 8th grader crossing
Peterson at Keating in Sauganash Tuesday, parents want a ped-activated flashing beacon ( WGN)
• ISP: Driver wanted in Chicago carjacking crashed on I-57 in Markham after police chase (
ABC)
• Oakbrook Terrace man sentenced to 20 years for 2006 bombing of Hinsdale Metra station (
Tribune)
•
Chicago Transit Justice Coalition argues it was wrong for Sun-Times to publish story behind paywall with claim that bus driver refused to help robbery victim
•
Beverly Review: Since Metra encouraged more riders to use the Ventra app to buy tickets, the railroad should have taken steps to make sure it wouldn't crash
• Are bike riders once again being told that they can't ride on the downtown Riverwalk, even though
it was federally funded as a bike-ped project? ( Reddit)
