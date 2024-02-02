Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 2

Sponsored by:

• Ventra app goes down as Metra's new ticketing changes take effect (NBC)

• South suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 George Floyd protests in Chicago (Sun-Times)

• Highland woman gets 5 years in prison for second fatal crash (Tribune)

• Driver recovering after crashing into wall of Gary Comer Youth Center at 72nd/South Chicago (Patch)

• Multiple crashes reported yesterday in some suburbs as police warn of "extremely slick" roads (NBC)

• Driver, 85, crashes through wall of Hobby Lobby in Niles, no injuries (ABC)

• Every CTA ride should feel like a "Holiday" (in a good way): Transit agency invites customers to "Strike a Pose on CTA!" for upcoming Madonna shows

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,750 with $22,250 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief