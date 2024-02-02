Skip to Content
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 2

6:42 AM CST on February 2, 2024

• Ventra app goes down as Metra's new ticketing changes take effect (NBC)

• South suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 George Floyd protests in Chicago (Sun-Times)

• Highland woman gets 5 years in prison for second fatal crash (Tribune)

• Driver recovering after crashing into wall of Gary Comer Youth Center at 72nd/South Chicago (Patch)

• Multiple crashes reported yesterday in some suburbs as police warn of "extremely slick" roads (NBC)

• Driver, 85, crashes through wall of Hobby Lobby in Niles, no injuries (ABC)

• Every CTA ride should feel like a "Holiday" (in a good way): Transit agency invites customers to "Strike a Pose on CTA!" for upcoming Madonna shows

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by February 29 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,750 with $22,250 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

CTA

CTA says surveys reveal customer satisfaction has gone up. What do transit advocates make of that finding?

The Active Transportation Alliance and the grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action talked about their impressions of the survey results.

February 2, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 1

February 1, 2024
Metra

Access Pilot Program kicks off tomorrow, expanding Metra’s reduced fares to include low-income riders who aren’t elderly or disabled

The initiative starts will run through July 31, 2025, thanks to the combined efforts of the Regional Transportation Authority, Metra, and Cook County.

February 1, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 31

January 31, 2024
