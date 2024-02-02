Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 2
CTA says surveys reveal customer satisfaction has gone up. What do transit advocates make of that finding?
The Active Transportation Alliance and the grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action talked about their impressions of the survey results.
Access Pilot Program kicks off tomorrow, expanding Metra’s reduced fares to include low-income riders who aren’t elderly or disabled
The initiative starts will run through July 31, 2025, thanks to the combined efforts of the Regional Transportation Authority, Metra, and Cook County.