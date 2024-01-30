Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 30

Sponsored by:

• Good news: longtime bicycle activist Gin Kilgore named interim executive director of sometime-car parking preservationist group Friends of the Parks

• Formula 1 files for Chicago Trademarks, but Mayor’s Office says no race Plans in the works (Block Club)

• Chicago police roll out new plans to combat CTA crime (NBC)

• Vladimir Barkovskiy, 58, IDed as driver who died after rear-ending stopped van Friday around 8:25 at Algonquin and Wolf roads in Des Plaines (Herald)

• After CPD asked public last week to look for Lizieric Lima, 15, last seen on CTA, they issue alert for for Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz, 16, last seen on CTA (WGN)

• ATA: North Shore Channel Trail extensions would bridge trail gaps

• The CTA will let you charter your own train – for $3,000 (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,615 with $22,385 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief