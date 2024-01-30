Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 30

9:51 AM CST on January 30, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Good news: longtime bicycle activist Gin Kilgore named interim executive director of sometime-car parking preservationist group Friends of the Parks

• Formula 1 files for Chicago Trademarks, but Mayor’s Office says no race Plans in the works (Block Club)

• Chicago police roll out new plans to combat CTA crime (NBC)

• Vladimir Barkovskiy, 58, IDed as driver who died after rear-ending stopped van Friday around 8:25 at Algonquin and Wolf roads in Des Plaines (Herald)

• After CPD asked public last week to look for Lizieric Lima, 15, last seen on CTA, they issue alert for for Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz, 16, last seen on CTA (WGN)

• ATA: North Shore Channel Trail extensions would bridge trail gaps

• The CTA will let you charter your own train – for $3,000 (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,615 with $22,385 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Adaptive Cycling

Out Our Front Door’s Bike Camping for Everyone! program empowers people with special needs

The Chicagoland bike touring nonprofit has expanded its mission to include camping trips that are accessible to people with disabilities.

January 30, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 29

January 29, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog gets a sneak peek at Pace’s west suburban Pulse Cermak Arterial Bus Rapid Transit corridor

Pace Suburban Bus is working with a group of western suburbs along or near Cermak Road to refine the details, and we got a look at those plans.

January 26, 2024
