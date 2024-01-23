Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 23

Sponsored by:

• Transcript of Dorval Carter's remarks from last week's CTA board meeting

• CTA to host first workforce outreach event of 2024 near future site of 130th Street Red Line terminal as part of $3.6B Red Line Extension

• Police provide surveillance image of vehicle whose driver fatally struck pedestrian around 2:20 AM Sunday at 95th/Union (WGN)

• Railroad worker who tried to rescue Audrey Buck, 70, after her electric wheelchair got stuck on Metra RID tracks blames himself for her death (Patch)

• During fight Monday around 10:30 PM on Grand Red platform, 31-year-old man stabbed older man, critically injuring him, and was arrested (Tribune)

• Tribune looks at changes coming for Metra riders, including new fares, low-income program and bike policy

• Block Club: Electric vehicles, chargers need to be more accessible In Chicago, researchers say

• Eric Zorn: "Sidewalk shoveling as a city service is a fine idea, but not yet fully baked"

• Block Club: Has "Rat Hole" (actually a squirrel hole at 1918 W. Roscoe in North Center) sidewalk mania gone too far?

• Are you a business owner on Clark in Edgewater who supports the protected bike lanes? Help spread the word that they're encouraging people to shop there

– John Greenfield, editor