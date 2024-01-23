Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 23
After neighbors reject another TOD in Andersonville, it’s time for citywide solutions to our housing shortage
Plus, discussion of potential funding for protected lanes on Damen in the 40th Ward, where a driver killed ceramicist Don Heggemann, 59, on his bike in October.
Watch: Discussing Chicago’s 2023 bikeway wins and challenges at an ATA City Advocacy discussion
The Active Transportation Alliance graciously invited Streetsblog Chicago to talk about what we learned by visiting every bikeway built in 2023.
“No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!” Nice turnout for the Churros and Chill Ride on the Dickens Greenway
Here's a quick "Eyes on the Street"-style gallery of today's event, which celebrated the completion of the controversial low-stress bike-ped route.