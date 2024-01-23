Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 23

10:22 AM CST on January 23, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Transcript of Dorval Carter's remarks from last week's CTA board meeting

CTA to host first workforce outreach event of 2024 near future site of 130th Street Red Line terminal as part of $3.6B Red Line Extension

• Police provide surveillance image of vehicle whose driver fatally struck pedestrian around 2:20 AM Sunday at 95th/Union (WGN)

• Railroad worker who tried to rescue Audrey Buck, 70, after her electric wheelchair got stuck on Metra RID tracks blames himself for her death (Patch)

• During fight Monday around 10:30 PM on Grand Red platform, 31-year-old man stabbed older man, critically injuring him, and was arrested (Tribune)

Tribune looks at changes coming for Metra riders, including new fares, low-income program and bike policy

• Block Club: Electric vehicles, chargers need to be more accessible In Chicago, researchers say

Eric Zorn: "Sidewalk shoveling as a city service is a fine idea, but not yet fully baked"

Block Club: Has "Rat Hole" (actually a squirrel hole at 1918 W. Roscoe in North Center) sidewalk mania gone too far?

• Are you a business owner on Clark in Edgewater who supports the protected bike lanes? Help spread the word that they're encouraging people to shop there

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

