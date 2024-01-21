“No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!” Nice turnout for the Churros and Chill Ride on the Dickens Greenway

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance

Streetsblog Chicago readers have heard a lot about the new Dickens Avenue Neighborhood Greenway in Lincoln Park, currently Chicago's most controversial bike and pedestrian safety project. If you're not already up to speed, check out our recent "A Tale of Two News Outlets" series, Part One and Part Two, critiquing recent coverage of the bikeway brouhaha by NBC Chicago and the Chicago Tribune.

Churros and Chill 1/20. Churros and Chill 1/20. Come hang out at the coolest spot, Churros and Chill. Details forthcoming pic.twitter.com/P8AFeaoAzr — Podder (@chapinthecity) January 7, 2024

But I wanted to provide a quick "Eyes on the Street"-style gallery of today's very fun Churros and Chill bike ride, which celebrated the completion of the low-stress bike-ped routes. The first half of the title of this post, "No one bikes in Chicago during the winter!," is tongue-in-cheek, since around 20 people pedaled in the ride altogether.

The Dickens Greenway route. Image: Chicago Department of Transportation

But that's a common, easily disproven, refrain from anti-bicycle commenters on Streetsblog Chicago Facebook posts about new bikeways, who argue our city shouldn't be investing in these facilities. And in the case of the Dickens Greenway, cyclists are literally paying for the bike lanes that serve them, since the $910,000 project was funded by revenue from the Divvy system.

I hope you enjoy the following photos I took.

The ride gets started this morning on Magnolia Avenue north of Clybourn Avenue before heading east on Dickens. Photo is looking south.

Left: Snow-filled eastbound contraflow ("wrong-way") bike lane on Dickens east of Seminary, looking east today. Compare it to the well-plowed northbound raised bike lane on Clark Street near Irving Park Road in Lakeview/Uptown, looking north. Since many neighbors argue that the Dickens Greenway project is worthless, the city should help demonstrate that the greenway has value by keeping it in good shape for bike riders. Sure, it's the dead of winter right now, but Clark shows it's not that hard for the city to keep bikeways rideable. Moreover, a significant number of bike riders, including delivery cyclists and others head heading to workplaces, ride all year and will use well maintained bike routes.

Riding east on Dickens east of Oz Park. While opponents have argued that having more people riding bikes on the avenue is dangerous, cycling routes with relatively little car traffic are safer and more appealing to families with young chlldren, like the kid in this trailer. The greenway project has also improved safety for other modes, thanks to a lower speed limit, speed bumps, sidewalk extensions, and raised crosswalks.

Although Lincoln Park is one of Chicago's very wealthiest neighborhoods, the cyclists were greeted at the traffic diverter plaza by these protesters holding signs denouncing "privileged bikers" and "elitist" bike lanes. Apparently, no irony was intended. Here's a discussion of why requiring bicycle licenses makes zero sense.

Unfazed by the greenway haters, the riders enjoy crullers and cider at the new traffic diverter plaza, looking west.

Group shot of remaining ride participants in the plaza near the end of the ride, looking east.

