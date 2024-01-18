A Tale of Two News Outlets Part Two: Tribune publishes great and garbage articles about Dickens Greenway

The gripping Dickensian saga of Chicago's most controversial Neighborhood Greenway continues today. Once again it's a stark contrast between clearheaded sustainable transportation experts and advocates, and some deluded Not In My Backyard folks in the affluent Lincoln Park neighborhood.

As Streetsblog readers know well by know, the Dickens Greenway is a two-way bike route recently installed on a mostly one-way westbound stretch of the avenue, running 1.4 miles between Clybourn Avenue and the Lincoln Park green space. The project made the corridor safer for all road users, since it involved lowering the speed limit of the residential street to 20 mph, and installing speed humps, sidewalk extensions, and raised crosswalks. The most contentious aspect is a new traffic diverter at Dickens and Stocktown Avenue that closes the intersection to westbound drivers, but lets pedestrians and bike riders proceed. Get up to speed on the initiative here.

Unfortunately, some Lincoln Parkers are hellbent on dismantling the bikeway because they feel it inappropriately invades their high-end turf. The often argue, bizarrely, that encouraging more people to bike in the area endangers other road users, despite all the new pedestrian safety infrastructure.

Yesterday Streetsblog looked Tuesday's NBC Chicago TV report that gave way too much airtime to complaints from angry NIMBY's, including the claim that bikeway funding was secretly, unfairly switched from federal to local money. After the clip aired, Streetsblog complained on the phone and on Twitter about the network's omission of the crucial fact that this "city money" wasn't garden-variety Chicago taxpayer money, but rather Divvy bike-share revenue.

The traffic diverter at Dickens/Stockton today, looking east this afternoon. Photo: John Greenfield

Then the NBC reporters earned some web redemption by including that key info in Wedesday's print version of the report. They also added a reference to the obvious argument that it's totally reasonable to fund bike lanes with money from the bike-share customers who use them, vastly improving their coverage.

Now let's look at what the Chicago Tribune about the Dickens Greenway recently, both a very good news report, and a very bad op-ed. I realize I've been writing a lot about this bikeway lately, so I'll try to keep the following summary and rebuttal concise.

The Tribune's well-researched news report

Read reporter Sarah Freishtat's article here.

This piece is strong because the reporter carefully researched the subject and got educated viewpoints from a couple of key advocates from the Active Transportation Alliance and the Metropolitan Planning Council. But she also empathetically portrayed local residents who are dismayed by the changes to their street, even though the direct quotes from these neighbors make their worries seem a little absurd.

"The concerns are one example of the tension that often surrounds bike projects," Freishtat notes. "Advocates say making the city more bike-friendly is crucial to its success, but residents sometimes fear changes to city streets, like narrowing driving lanes or eliminating street parking, could make it more difficult to get around by car."

Freishtat includes a hilarious tweet from former 43rd Ward chief of staff Erik Wallenius I hadn't noticed before. "This was literally the most contentious community issue I had to deal with in my 4.5 years working there," he posted. "More acrimonious than affordable housing, late night liquor licenses, or cannabis dispensary. And some of it from self-described environmentalists! Absolute madness."

ATA advocacy manager Alex Perez told Freishtat that the greenway serves as a great connection between the Near Northwest Side and the Lakefront. He added that his group is trying to educate neighbors about the benefits of making streets less car-centric.

Dickens is part of a lower-stress bike route between the Bloomingdale Trail and the Lakefront Trail. (We used walking directions here since bike directors currently don't let you ride through the Dickens/Stockton traffic diverter. Image: Google Maps

But some of the residents quoted clearly feel like their car-oriented lifestyles are being attacked. "It’s harder and harder in the city to get around in a car, and we know that they’re trying to discourage and limit car use," said Stephanie Munger, who's a staunch opponent of the greenway. "But there are people that are always going to drive a car. Cars aren’t going anywhere."

However, MPC transportation director noted to Freishtat that we really do need to deemphasize driving in our transportation system. “People are dying and the earth is melting, so we need to do it."

All-in-all, it's an excellent summary of the Dickens Greenway situation, featuring many diverse voices. Give it a read.

The terrible Tribune op-ed

Read William Choslovsky's op-ed on Dickens here (if you must.)

On the other hand, bike advocates will find William Choslovsky's infuriating op-ed about Dickens in the the Tribune today is only good for a hate-read. The corporate lawyer apparently caught the newspaper's attention by submitting right-leaning letters to the editor, such as the following anti-COVID caution manifesto.

You can tell what side of the Dickens debate Choslovsky in on from the title: "Lincoln Park’s Dickens Greenway is a typical Chicago solution in search of a problem." That's almost exactly the same wording used by indefatigable anti-greenway attorney Patrick Fitzpatrick in his NBC interview: "This is a solution waiting for a problem."

A pedestrian crosswalk installed at Dickens and Freemont avenues to protect children walking to and from St. James Lutheran School, added as part of the bikeway. Choslovsky says the project "has made the neighborhood less safe." Photo: John Greenfield

Near the end of his screed, Choslovsky makes this ridiculous statement about Dickens, "There it now sits, a street made worse, a small reflection of a once-great city fading to mediocrity, or worse."

It's amazing that the Tribune could run a great piece about the Dickens Greenway on one day, and a godawful one the next.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.