Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 17

• Hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian who was trying to cross Kennedy near Nagle Sunday near 9:15 AM (ABC)

• Person killed after being struck by driver while standing outside car after previous crash on westbound I-88 in DuPage County (CBS)

• Vivian Morgan, 61, who was brutally attacked on Red Line during robbery on 1/4, has died. Man, 36, has been charged with her murder. (CBS)

• CPD releases image of suspect in armed robbery this month earlier this month on Blue Line train near Kedzie-Homan stop (CBS)

• Mass Transit looks at the Metra's Access Pilot Program, which start on 2/1, reducing fares for low-income residents with help from RTA and Cook County

• Block Club: "Could a ride-share network help get Chicago students to school?" And increase crashes, congestion, and pollution versus school buses or CTA?

• Block Club: "Ogden Avenue overhaul could include safer crossings, parking changes and new landscaping", plus bike lanes

• NBC runs a bad TV report about the Dickens Greenway, but improves it for the print version after Streetsblog points out the flaws

• ...Meanwhile the Trib takes a deep dive into the "challenge of getting neighborhood buy-in for bike lanes" that's getting positive reviews from cyclists

• Big Marsh Park supporters raising $1.5 Million to build more mountain bike trails (Block Club)

