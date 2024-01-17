Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 17

• Hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian who was trying to cross Kennedy near Nagle Sunday near 9:15 AM (
ABC)
• Person killed after being struck by driver while standing outside car after previous crash on westbound I-88 in DuPage County (
CBS)
• Vivian Morgan, 61, who was brutally attacked on Red Line during robbery on 1/4, has died. Man, 36, has been charged with her murder. (
CBS)
• CPD releases image of suspect in armed robbery this month earlier this month on Blue Line train near Kedzie-Homan stop (
CBS)
•
Mass Transit looks at the Metra's Access Pilot Program, which start on 2/1, reducing fares for low-income residents with help from RTA and Cook County
•
Block Club: "Could a ride-share network help get Chicago students to school?" And increase crashes, congestion, and pollution versus school buses or CTA?
•
Block Club: " Ogden Avenue overhaul could include safer crossings, parking changes and new landscaping", plus bike lanes
• NBC runs
a bad TV report about the Dickens Greenway, but improves it for the print version after Streetsblog points out the flaws
• ...Meanwhile the
Trib takes a deep dive into the "challenge of getting neighborhood buy-in for bike lanes" that's getting positive reviews from cyclists
• Big Marsh Park supporters raising $1.5 Million to build more mountain bike trails (
Block Club)
