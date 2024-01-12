Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 12

Sponsored by:

• ‘Wind-whipped,’ near-blizzard-like snow creating dangerous road conditions, cancelling flights, disrupting Yellow, UP-NW, DLSD bus lines (Tribune)

• Metra MED train scheduled to arrive Millennium station at 8:45 AM, was stopped near 55th street due to wire issues

• ATA: "Uncleared snow makes sidewalks treacherous for the most vulnerable people."

• Police officer and driver injured after crashing Wednesday around midnight at Grand/Cicero in Austin (FOX)

• CPD: Burglars stole ATM thursday morning after crashing car into Roosevelt/Jefferson currency exchange (ABC)

• Crash-and-grab burglars broke into a South Side gyros restaurant and stole an ATM Tuesday around 3:25 AM in the 300-block of East 47th (ABC)

• Block Club: Alders want to install sturdy bollards to stop crash-and-grab retail theft. Meanwhile the City still often use flexi-posts to "protect" peds, bike riders

• Climate Reality Project member in Sun-Times: "Hit the accelerator, CTA, on going electric." SBC's Richard Day: Nah, prioritize fast buses over electrification

• More coverage of CDOT presentation on bike infrastructure and encouragement for Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee (Sun-Times)

