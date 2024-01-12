Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 12
Driver struck and killed Samantha Marie Hutcherson, 25, on December 28 in Washington Heights
Hutcherson was the 29th person struck and killed while walking on Chicago streets in 2023.
At Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee hearing, CDOT reports that bike infra construction, encouragement is shifting into high gear
Bike and pedestrian program czar Dave Smith discussed the agency’s strategy for improving bikeways and encouraging more people to ride.
Thar he blows! Ed Fitzpatrick goes public with his obsession with killing the Dickens Greenway, assisted by Inside Publications
A new article from the car-centric newspaper chain, featuring Fitzpatrick griping about the bikeway, falsely claims the project was paid for with "Chicago taxpayer funds" due to a "bait and switch."